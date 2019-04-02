Global Tax Management and Autism Speaks Honored in the 2019 Faces of Philanthropy

WAYNE, Pa., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Tax Management (GTM) and Autism Speaks are recognized as honorees in the 2019 Faces of Philanthropy. Each year, this award honors significant philanthropic initiatives between for-profit companies and non-profit companies that have had a meaningful impact on our communities -- through community involvement, monetary donations, and social impact.

To align with its company vision of leadership and service, GTM partners with Autism Speaks. For 10 years, GTM employees along with their families and friends have been participating in the Philadelphia Autism Speaks Walk and a series of yearly fundraising events. They have raised over $248,000 for individuals who are on the autism spectrum. GTM also provides work-readiness internships for students who have specialized needs such as autism.

Dave Laurinaitis, CEO and Executive Director at GTM shared the reason his company got involved:

"Working with a charity that is as passionate as we are to make a difference and spread awareness in the region has been a tremendous motivation for GTM. We are driven and inspired by every child we see at Autism Speaks Walk Day and every family that our donation helps through their lifelong journey on the spectrum. GTM celebrates World Autism Awareness Day today, and we hope our actions encourage future corporate partnerships focused on creating a more inclusive world for people with autism."

Autism Speaks has awarded GTM the Spirit Award, and the Top Fundraising Team Award for 3 years. "Support from partners like GTM is vital to the autism community," says Ida Miller Ayala, senior director of field development at Autism Speaks. "Through the efforts of their dedicated employees, GTM takes the lead each year in making significant financial contributions to help Autism Speaks continue enhancing lives today and accelerating a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. They are also putting their commitment into action by setting an example for better employment opportunities for all. The CDC estimates that 1 in 59 children is affected by autism. This must be everyone's cause. We are grateful to the employees of GTM for making it theirs!"

Thanks to the ongoing support of GTM and like-minded corporations, Autism Speaks is steadfast in its commitment to support the autism community. Eighty-five cents of every dollar Autism Speaks spends funds programs and services in science, family services, advocacy, and increasing understanding and acceptance.

GTM and Autism Speaks will be honored at the 2019 Faces of Philanthropy Awards breakfast on Thursday, April 11, at the Crystal Tearoom in Philadelphia, PA.

About GTM

Global Tax Management (GTM) is the largest firm in the Mid-Atlantic region that focuses exclusively on delivering corporate tax services to mid-size and large multinational, public, and Fortune 500 companies. Headquartered in Wayne, PA, GTM is a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP) with five regional offices. GTM is a U.S. partner in the WTS Global international tax network. For more information, visit www.gtmtax.com.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join a fundraising walk or make a donation, go to www.AutismSpeaks.org.

