Global Tax Management's Ryan Lynch and Client Sonepar Named Thomson Reuters 2018 Taxologists of the Year

Lynch and his team have built a practice focused on helping tax departments automate with a clear strategy around the process -- saving labor hours, reducing risk, and raising the visibility of the tax department as a strategic contributor to the organization. To further strengthen combined capabilities, earlier this year GTM joined the Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE Certified Implementer Program (CIP) as the first Silver Tier CIP Firm .

GTM's client, Nick VanDerlyke, of Sonepar, was also named 2018 Taxologist of the Year in the New Customer of the Year category. Automating the provision process has saved Sonepar's tax team upwards of 120 hours (in aggregate) for the 2017 tax-year alone. They significantly reduced tax provision preparation and review time, and the time their tax personnel and external auditors spent reviewing the impact of the recently enacted Federal rate change. The new provision process at Sonepar has been recognized positively up to the senior finance executives, raising the visibility and value of their tax department's contribution to the bottom line. Another GTM client, Marina Zivik, Vice President and Chief Tax Officer of Trinseo, was the 2017 Taxologist of the Year in the category of Corporate Tax Department and Individual Contributor.

"Getting ahead of the demands of shifting global markets, transparency into tax numbers, tax reform impacts, and everyday tasks requires tax departments to think differently about the resources at their disposal – their people, processes, and enabling technologies. Efficient execution of the tax function is crucial to adding value to the organization. We are exceptionally proud of Ryan and our TAS team for being technology innovators that help lead tax departments forward," says Dave Laurinaitis, GTM's CEO. "Congratulations also to Nick and Sonepar's tax department on making significant business impact and earning this well-deserved accolade."

Learn more about GTM's tax automation services.

About GTM

Global Tax Management (GTM) is the largest firm in the Mid-Atlantic region that focuses exclusively on delivering corporate tax services to mid-size and large multinational, public, and Fortune 500 companies. For more than 20 years, GTM has provided the expertise to build, operate, and manage tax department functions for its clients. Core services include tax provision, compliance, international tax, indirect tax, technology automation, and tax planning and minimization services. GTM is distinguished as a best workplace, healthiest employer, and top accounting firm in the region. Headquartered in Wayne, PA, GTM is a 100% employee-owned company (ESOP) with regional offices in Woodbridge, NJ, Pittsburgh, PA, Harrisburg, PA, Tysons Corner, VA, and Wilmington, DE. GTM is a U.S. partner in the WTS Global international tax network. For more information, visit www.gtmtax.com.

SOURCE Global Tax Management

Related Links

http://www.gtmtax.com

