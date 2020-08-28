Global Tax Software Market (2019 to 2027) - Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tax Software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product; Tax Type; Deployment Type; End-User; Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tax software market accounted for US$10.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 24.8 billion by 2027. The tax software is incorporated with various other software, such as customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and reporting applications; also, the tax software performs calculations and generates reports. Tax software solutions offer real-time business visibility through its easy to create reports. Wide-ranging tax reporting and analysis across several businesses are increasing swiftly. To manage all the tax-related reports, organizations are embracing tax software. Due to the growing demand for cloud-based technology in various industries, they are widely adopting cloud-based tax software as it mitigates the time to process and is also cost-effective.



The tax software market operates in a highly fragmented and competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market by expanding its current offerings and diversifying its client base, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups and established companies across the world. Several companies in the value chain are acquiring other players in the market to maintain their position in the market and provide efficient services to its customers. For instance, in September 2019, Wealthsimple Inc., a Canada-based online investment management company, acquired SimpleTax, a tax return software firm based in Canada, which is engaged in preparing and filing tax returns. Significant number of tax software providers are based in North America, mainly in the US. However, the market is penetrating at a high rate in APAC.



The key companies profiled in the tax software market include Avalara Inc.; Chetu, Inc.; Drake Software; H & R Block; Intuit Inc.; Sage Group PLC; Thomson Reuters Corporation; Vertex, Inc.; Wolters Kluwer N.V.; and Xero Limited. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year-on-year.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Tax Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Tax Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Digitization Fuelling Overall Growth of Tax Systems

5.1.2 Retail Sector Continue to Stimulate Tax Software Demand

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Cyberattacks

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of Blockchain Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Enhancing Business Processes in Various Industries

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and restraints



6. Tax Software Market- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Tax Software Market Overview

6.2 Tax Software Market -Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Tax Software Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tax Software Market Breakdown, by Product Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Service

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Service Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Tax Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Tax Software Market Breakdown, by Deployment Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 On-Premise

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 On-Premise Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Cloud

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Cloud Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Tax Software Market Analysis - By Tax Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Tax Software Market Breakdown, by Tax Type, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Sales Tax

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Sales Tax Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Income Tax

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Income Tax Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Corporate Tax

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Corporate Tax Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Tax Software Market Analysis - By End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Tax Software Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Individual

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Individual Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Commercial Enterprises

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Commercial Enterprises Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Tax Software Market Analysis - By Vertical

11.1 Overview

11.2 Tax Software Market Breakdown, by Vertical, 2019 & 2027

11.3 BFSI

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 BFSI Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.4 IT and Telecom

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 IT and Telecom Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.5 Healthcare

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Healthcare Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.6 Government

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Government Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.7 Retail

11.7.1 Overview

11.7.2 Retail Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.8 Others

11.8.1 Overview

11.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



12. Tax Software Market - Geographic Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America: Tax Software Market

12.3 Europe: Tax Software Market

12.4 APAC: Tax Software Market

12.5 MEA: Tax Software Market

12.6 SAM: Tax Software Market



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strategy and Business Planning

13.3 Product News



14. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Tax Software Market

14.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14.3 APAC: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

14.5 SAM: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Avalara, Inc.

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Description

15.1.3 Products and Services

15.1.4 Financial Overview

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.1.6 Key Developments

15.2 The Sage Group plc

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Business Description

15.2.3 Products and Services

15.2.4 Financial Overview

15.2.5 SWOT Analysis

15.2.6 Key Developments

15.3 Thomson Reuters Corporation

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Business Description

15.3.3 Products and Services

15.3.4 Financial Overview

15.3.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Key Developments

15.4 Vertex, Inc.

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Business Description

15.4.3 Products and Services

15.4.4 Financial Overview

15.4.5 SWOT Analysis

15.4.6 Key Developments

15.5 Wolters Kluwer (cch incorporated)

15.5.1 Key Facts

15.5.2 Business Description

15.5.3 Products and Services

15.5.4 Financial Overview

15.5.5 SWOT Analysis

15.5.6 Key Developments

15.6 Xero Limited

15.6.1 Key Facts

15.6.2 Business Description

15.6.3 Products and Services

15.6.4 Financial Overview

15.6.5 SWOT Analysis

15.6.6 Key Developments

15.7 Chetu Inc.

15.7.1 Key Facts

15.7.2 Business Description

15.7.3 Products and Services

15.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.7.5 Key Developments

15.8 Drake Software

15.8.1 Key Facts

15.8.2 Business Description

15.8.3 Products and Services

15.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.9 H & R Block

15.9.1 Key Facts

15.9.2 Business Description

15.9.3 Products and Services

15.9.4 Financial Overview

15.9.5 SWOT Analysis

15.10 Intuit Inc.

15.10.1 Key Facts

15.10.2 Business Description

15.10.3 Products and Services

15.10.4 Financial Overview

15.10.5 SWOT Analysis

15.10.6 Key Developments



16. Appendix

16.1 About the Publisher

16.2 Appendix



