Global TCMS Industry

7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Positive Train Control, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Positive Train Control will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$79.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$214.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Positive Train Control will reach a market size of US$122 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$296.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd. (India); Alstom SA (France); Aselsan A.S. (Turkey); Bombardier, Inc. (Canada); CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (Spain); China Railway Signal & Communication Co., Ltd. (China); EKE-Electronics Ltd. (Finland); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Quester Tangent Corporation (Canada); Siemens AG (Germany); Strukton (The Netherlands); Thales Group (France); Toshiba Corporation (Japan)Read the full report:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Table 1: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) GlobalMarket Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million byRegion/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) GlobalRetrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:2009-2017Table 3: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) MarketShare Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 4: Vehicle Control Unit (Component) World MarketEstimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018to 2025Table 5: Vehicle Control Unit (Component) Market HistoricReview by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Vehicle Control Unit (Component) Market ShareBreakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) World Marketby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) HistoricMarket Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 10: Human Machine Interface (Component) World MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018to 2025Table 11: Human Machine Interface (Component) Market WorldwideHistoric Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 12: Human Machine Interface (Component) Market PercentageShare Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Other Components (Component) Market OpportunityAnalysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to2025Table 14: Other Components (Component) Global Historic Demandin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017Table 15: Other Components (Component) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 16: Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution) WorldMarket by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 17: Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution)Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009to 2017Table 18: Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution)Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Communication-Based Train Control (Train ControlSolution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million:2018 to 2025Table 20: Communication-Based Train Control (Train ControlSolution) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$Million: 2009 to 2017Table 21: Communication-Based Train Control (Train ControlSolution) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country inPercentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 22: Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution)Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 23: Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution)Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:2009 to 2017Table 24: Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution)Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

EUROPE

IV. COMPETITIONALSTOM SAASELSAN A.S.BOMBARDIERCAF, CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.ACHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATIONEKE-ELECTRONICSHITACHI LTD.KNORR-BREMSE AGMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATIONQUESTER TANGENT CORPORATIONSIEMENS AGSTRUKTONTHALES GROUPTOSHIBA CORPORATION

