Global TCMS Industry
Train Control and Management System (TCMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
Aug 26, 2019, 06:04 ET
7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.6%. Positive Train Control, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, Positive Train Control will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$79.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$214.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Positive Train Control will reach a market size of US$122 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$296.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd. (India); Alstom SA (France); Aselsan A.S. (Turkey); Bombardier, Inc. (Canada); CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A (Spain); China Railway Signal & Communication Co., Ltd. (China); EKE-Electronics Ltd. (Finland); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Quester Tangent Corporation (Canada); Siemens AG (Germany); Strukton (The Netherlands); Thales Group (France); Toshiba Corporation (Japan)Read the full report:
Table 1: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) GlobalMarket Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million byRegion/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) GlobalRetrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:2009-2017Table 3: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) MarketShare Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 4: Vehicle Control Unit (Component) World MarketEstimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018to 2025Table 5: Vehicle Control Unit (Component) Market HistoricReview by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Vehicle Control Unit (Component) Market ShareBreakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) World Marketby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) HistoricMarket Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 10: Human Machine Interface (Component) World MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018to 2025Table 11: Human Machine Interface (Component) Market WorldwideHistoric Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 12: Human Machine Interface (Component) Market PercentageShare Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Other Components (Component) Market OpportunityAnalysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to2025Table 14: Other Components (Component) Global Historic Demandin US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017Table 15: Other Components (Component) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 16: Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution) WorldMarket by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 17: Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution)Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009to 2017Table 18: Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution)Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 19: Communication-Based Train Control (Train ControlSolution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million:2018 to 2025Table 20: Communication-Based Train Control (Train ControlSolution) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$Million: 2009 to 2017Table 21: Communication-Based Train Control (Train ControlSolution) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country inPercentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 22: Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution)Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 23: Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution)Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:2009 to 2017Table 24: Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution)Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US TCMS Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Vehicle Control Unit (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %)
of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) Competitor Revenue
Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
Human Machine Interface (Component) Market Share Breakdown (in
%) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution) Market in the
US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 &
2025
Communication-Based Train Control (Train Control Solution)
Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 &
2025
Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution) Market:
Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019
& 2025
Table 25: United States Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: United States Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Train
Control Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
the United States by Train Control Solution: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Share Breakdown by Train Control Solution: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Historic Market Review by Train Control Solution in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Train Control
Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Train Control and Management
System (TCMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the period 2018-2025
Table 38: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Train Control and Management
System (TCMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Train Control Solution for the period 2018-2025
Table 41: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Share Analysis by Train Control Solution: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market by Train Control Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European TCMS Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Vehicle Control Unit (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company
in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Mobile Communication Gateway (Component) Market Share (in %) of
Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Human Machine Interface (Component) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Positive Train Control (Train Control Solution) Market in
Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Communication-Based Train Control (Train Control Solution)
Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019
& 2025
Integrated Train Control (Train Control Solution) Key Player
Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 50: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 53: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution: 2018-2025
Table 56: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Train Control Solution: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Train Control Solution: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: French Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
France by Train Control Solution: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Share Analysis by Train Control Solution: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Train Control Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Share Breakdown by Train Control Solution: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Train Control and Management System (TCMS)
Market by Train Control Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Train Control and
Management System (TCMS): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component for the period
2018-2025
Table 77: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Train Control and
Management System (TCMS): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Train Control Solution for the
period 2018-2025
Table 80: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Train Control Solution for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Share Analysis by Train Control Solution: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018-2025
Table 83: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 85: Rest of Europe Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Train
Control Solution: 2018-2025
Table 86: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Train Control Solution: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Share Breakdown by Train Control Solution: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Train Control Solution: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Train Control
Solution: 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Share Analysis by Train Control Solution: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 96: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Rest of World Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Train
Control Solution: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Rest of World Train Control and Management System
(TCMS) Historic Market Review by Train Control Solution in US$
Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Train Control and Management System (TCMS) Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Train
Control Solution for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITIONALSTOM SAASELSAN A.S.BOMBARDIERCAF, CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.ACHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATIONEKE-ELECTRONICSHITACHI LTD.KNORR-BREMSE AGMITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATIONQUESTER TANGENT CORPORATIONSIEMENS AGSTRUKTONTHALES GROUPTOSHIBA CORPORATION
