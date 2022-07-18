Global Tech and Manufacturing Companies Leader Joins CEO Coaching International

Dewey has over 30 years of experience delivering rapid growth and expansion in many countries worldwide. He assisted Blackstone with many turnarounds to successful seven-figure exits in the first half of his career. In the second half of his CEO career, he worked in a private family office environment and within the public markets. The organizations ranged from start-ups to $750M in revenue.

"Randy has excelled as a CEO by bringing a blend of operational expertise, strategic vision, and financial foresight into every opportunity," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "He is a great addition to our team of world-class coaches and will be the right fit for any CEOs and executives striving to Make BIG Happen at their companies."

Some additional highlights of Dewey's career include:

Revenue Growth – Dewey attained more than 350% growth over the past two decades, by developing a unique ability to align company core capabilities with organic market opportunities to rapidly expand the customer base.

– Dewey attained more than 350% growth over the past two decades, by developing a unique ability to align company core capabilities with organic market opportunities to rapidly expand the customer base. Capital and Financial Partnerships – Dewey kept the capital plan and financial foundation solid and sustainable as a critical stakeholder in businesses. He raised several hundred million dollars in debt and equity, combined with exceptional financial performance that has created over $1.8B in new corporate value.

– Dewey kept the capital plan and financial foundation solid and sustainable as a critical stakeholder in businesses. He raised several hundred million dollars in debt and equity, combined with exceptional financial performance that has created over in new corporate value. Crisis Management and Turnarounds – Dewey led several companies through very hostile situations, including Chapter 11 restructurings, and assisted many highly levered private equity situations through insolvency to triumph, then on to a successful exit.

"CEO Coaching International has an amazing vision to provide immense value to CEOs and executive teams and Make BIG Happen in business. This vision, coupled with their great tools and game-changing methodologies, makes us a hand-in-glove fit," Dewey said. "Furthermore, CEO Coaching International has an incredible coaching development process that sharpens its amazing staff of successful CEOs to be successful CEO coaches to provide a world-class offering; it sets them apart from any other coaching organization. I am looking forward to driving value together in the world of business."

Dewey is the author of the USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling business book, "When the Unthinkable Happens: How to Lead Your Team and Pivot Your Business for Growth and Opportunity."

He has sat on 13 boards and participated in many nonprofit organizations that have focused on helping the less fortunate. He has invested in several companies and been an advisor to private equity firms.

Dewey received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Baker Center for Graduate Studies in Flint, Michigan. He lives in Toronto, Canada with his wife and 11 children, most of whom are raised and living independently around North America.

