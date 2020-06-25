Global Tech Entrepreneur Joins Lumina Board

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin P. Christian, founder and chief executive officer of BCforward Corp., has joined Lumina Foundation's board of directors.

Since founding the company in 1998, Christian has grown BCforward to be one of the largest information technology consulting organizations in the Midwest. Christian's leadership over the past 22 years has propelled the company from a boutique IT services firm to a global IT consultancy and workforce solutions leader with more than 6,500 employees.

BCforward provides staffing services, consulting and outsourcing to global corporations in North America, Europe and Asia.

"Justin's journey as a successful entrepreneur in the highly competitive IT field speaks volumes about his drive, commitment to a goal, and skills as a leader," said Jamie Merisotis, Lumina's president and CEO. "His deep network and roots in technology will greatly aid the nation's progress toward increasing the share of Americans with college degrees, certificates, certifications, and other quality credentials to 60 percent by 2025."

Christian, a graduate of DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, is a committed civic leader.

He has served on the boards of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Goodwill Industries of Central Indiana, the Indiana Gaming Commission, and the Indianapolis Bond Bank. He is a former chairman of the Indianapolis 500 Festival board and now serves on the boards of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, DePauw University, AAA Hoosier, Park Tudor School and Rise Indy.

See a complete list of Lumina's board members.

About Lumina Foundation

Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. The foundation envisions a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation's need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Lumina's goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.

CONTACT: Tracy Chen, [email protected]

SOURCE Lumina Foundation