DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Technical Textile Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global technical textile market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% to reach US$244.172 billion by 2024, from US$180.579 billion in 2018. Technical textiles are defined as textile materials and products manufactured primarily for their technical performance and functional properties rather than aesthetic and decorative characteristics. Increasing industrialization and development of emerging countries is driving the technical textile market growth. Increased penetration of these textiles in industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, packaging, and etc. is the key driving factor that is boosting the market growth. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a good rate owing to the rising income levels, and growing end-user industries like healthcare, sports, and automotive. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to the initiatives taken by the government in attracting investments in technical textile in both developed and developing countries.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the technical textile value chain. The last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Technical Textile Market by Material

5.1. Non-Woven

5.2. Woven



6. Global Technical Textile Market by Application

6.1. Agrotech

6.2. Buildtech

6.3. Clothtech

6.4. Packtech

6.5. Hometech

6.6. Indutech

6.7. Medtech

6.8. Mobiltech

6.9. Others



7. Global Technical Textile Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Israel

7.4.2. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

9.2. Dowdupont

9.3. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

9.4. ITG Company

9.5. Tencate Geosynthetics

9.6. Toray Industries, Inc.

9.7. Habasit

9.8. Low and Bonar



