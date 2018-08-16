Global Technical Textiles Narket 2016-2024 - Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth
The "Technical Textiles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Technical Textiles in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Application Segments:
- Mobile Textiles
- Medical Textiles
- Industrial Textiles
- Sports Textiles
- Construction Textiles
- Residential Textiles
- Clothing Textiles
- Agro Textiles
- Others
The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M (USA)
- Agru America, Inc. (USA)
- Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj (Sweden)
- American & Efird LLC (USA)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- Belton Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Berry Global Group (USA)
- Borgers SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Delfingen Industry S.A (France)
- DowDuPont (USA)
- DSM Dyneema BV (Netherlands)
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)
- Freudenberg SE (Germany)
- Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- GSE Environmental, Inc. (USA)
- Hanes Geo Components (USA)
- Hindoostan Composite Solutions (India)
- Huesker Synthetic GmbH (Germany)
- Johns Manville (USA)
- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (USA)
- Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
- Low & Bonar PLC (UK)
- Milliken & Company (USA)
- NAUE Geosynthetics Limited (UK)
- Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy)
- Propex Operating Company LLC (USA)
- Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands)
- SGL Group
- The Carbon Company (Germany)
- SKAPS Industries (USA)
- SRF Limited (India)
- Strata Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Techfab India (India)
- Teijin Limited (Japan)
- Thrace Group (Greece)
- TWE Group GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Technical Textiles: The Sunshine Sector
Mobile Textiles and Construction Textiles Promise High Growth for Technical Textiles Market
Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Growth in the Technical Textiles Market
Technical Textiles
A Growing Segment in the Overall Textile Industry
Production Technologies Used in Technical Textiles
Competitive Landscape
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Optimistic Global Economic Outlook Augurs Well for the Market
Technical Textiles Moving beyond Traditional Applications
Medical Textiles
A Growing Market Niche
Innovations in Medical Textiles
Demand for Geotextiles Continues to Grow
Vendors Focus on Research and Development
Increasing Automotive Production
A Major Growth Driver for Mobile Textiles
Technical Textile Developments in Mobility
Ultralight Textiles
Textiles for Reducing Weight of Aircrafts
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Construction Textiles
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
Shift Towards Spunbonds
Spunmelt Market for Nonwovens Maintains Strong Growth Momentum
Cosmetic Textiles
An Emerging Trend in the Technical Textiles Market
Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Spurs Use of Technical Textiles for Protecting Resources
Growing Population
A Major Growth Driver for Technical Textiles Market
Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth
Low-Pressure Plasma Treatment to Improve Filtration Efficiency of Textiles
DNA Markers for Textiles
Applied DNA Sciences Develops SigNature T DNA Marker
Teijin and Kansai University Create Foremost Piezoelectric Fabric
Researchers at University of Burgos Develop Smart Tags to Evaluate Freshness of Packaged Fish
AnanasAnam Develops Piatex Nonwoven Textile from Pineapple Leaves
DuPont Protection Technologies Develop Cut Resistant Glove with Kevlar Engineered Yarns
Mazda Motor and Mitsubishi Chemicals Develop Advanced Biofabric for Interior and Exterior Car Parts
Honeywell Develops Spectra HT High Strength Fiber
Plasma Treatment and Nanotechnology to Offer Multifunctional Cotton Fabrics with Superior Properties
Vestagen Technical Textiles Develops myComfort Hospital Patient Garment Range
Kimberly-Clark Health Care Develops Fabric that Offers Prevention of Fluid Penetration for Surgical Gowns
PPSS Group Develops Innovative Fabric that Protects People from Cut and Slash Related Injuries
Nano Labs Applies for Provisional Patent for Advanced Hemostatic Material
Teijin Develops New Type of Meta-Aramid Fiber with Excellent Heat-Resistance
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Trevira Launches New Materials for Technical Textiles
DyStar to Unveil Technical Textiles for Multiple Applications
Teijin Frontier Develops Synthetic Fiber
Teijin Frontier Develops Solotex RC for High-Function Fabrics
Global Merino Launches New Technical Textiles
TraffiGlove and DSM Dyneema to Unveil Cut-Resistant Gloves
DSM Dyneema Introduces Black Dyneema
Teiken Develops Wearable ECG Textile
Formax Unveils Carbon Multiaxial Fabrics for Motorsports and Sporting Goods
Biovation Introduces Bioarmour Blood Pressure Cuff Shield
Suominen Launches Fibrella Perf Spunlace for the South American Medical Markets
Suominen Launches Fibrella Lite Spunlace
LifeThreads Launches a New Line of Medical Apparel Treated with Antimicrobial Ingredient
MCR Safety Unveils Novel Glove with DuPont Kevlar Technology
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Low & Bonar Divests Agro-Textiles Business
Sioen Industries Takes Over James Dewhurst Group
Olbo & Mehler Tex Integrates Operations of Synteen & Luckenhaus
Toray Announces Investment for Developing Technical Textiles Business
Beaulieu Gains ISO 14001 Certification
J&D Wilkie Establishes New Factory in Jianxing
Karl Mayer Malimo Merges with Karl Mayer Liba to Form Karl Mayer Technische Textilien
Berry Plastics Acquires AVINTIV
Teijin Commences Production of Teijinconex neo
Polymer Group Adopts New Name, Avintiv
TWE Takes Over Isowood Holding
Heytex Group Takes Over BondCote
AstenJohnson Acquires Eagle Nonwovens
Enviratex to Distribute Swela Fabrics Products
Dupont and Adidas Ink Trademark License Agreement
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 150)
- The United States ((32)
- Canada 4)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (75)
- France (3)
- Germany (22)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (5)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (31)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
