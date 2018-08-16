Global Technical Textiles Narket 2016-2024 - Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Technical Textiles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Technical Textiles in US$ Million.





The Global market is further analyzed by the following Application Segments:





Mobile Textiles

Medical Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Sports Textiles

Construction Textiles

Residential Textiles

Clothing Textiles

Agro Textiles

Others

The report profiles 135 companies including many key and niche players such as:





3M ( USA )

( ) Agru America, Inc. ( USA )

) Ahlstrom-Munksj Oyj ( Sweden )

) American & Efird LLC ( USA )

) Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan )

) Belton Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Berry Global Group ( USA )

) Borgers SE & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Delfingen Industry S.A ( France )

) DowDuPont ( USA )

) DSM Dyneema BV ( Netherlands )

) Fibertex Nonwovens A/S ( Denmark )

) Freudenberg SE ( Germany )

) Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) GSE Environmental, Inc. ( USA )

) Hanes Geo Components ( USA )

) Hindoostan Composite Solutions ( India )

) Huesker Synthetic GmbH ( Germany )

) Johns Manville ( USA )

) Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. ( USA )

) Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG ( Austria )

) Low & Bonar PLC (UK)

Milliken & Company ( USA )

) NAUE Geosynthetics Limited (UK)

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Propex Operating Company LLC ( USA )

) Royal Ten Cate ( Netherlands )

( ) SGL Group

The Carbon Company ( Germany )

) SKAPS Industries ( USA )

) SRF Limited ( India )

) Strata Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Techfab India ( India )

) Teijin Limited ( Japan )

) Thrace Group ( Greece )

) TWE Group GmbH ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Technical Textiles: The Sunshine Sector



Mobile Textiles and Construction Textiles Promise High Growth for Technical Textiles Market



Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Growth in the Technical Textiles Market



Technical Textiles



A Growing Segment in the Overall Textile Industry



Production Technologies Used in Technical Textiles



Competitive Landscape







2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES



Optimistic Global Economic Outlook Augurs Well for the Market



Technical Textiles Moving beyond Traditional Applications



Medical Textiles



A Growing Market Niche



Innovations in Medical Textiles



Demand for Geotextiles Continues to Grow



Vendors Focus on Research and Development



Increasing Automotive Production



A Major Growth Driver for Mobile Textiles



Technical Textile Developments in Mobility



Ultralight Textiles



Textiles for Reducing Weight of Aircrafts



Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry Benefits Construction Textiles



Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects



Shift Towards Spunbonds



Spunmelt Market for Nonwovens Maintains Strong Growth Momentum



Cosmetic Textiles



An Emerging Trend in the Technical Textiles Market



Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Spurs Use of Technical Textiles for Protecting Resources



Growing Population



A Major Growth Driver for Technical Textiles Market



Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth



Low-Pressure Plasma Treatment to Improve Filtration Efficiency of Textiles



DNA Markers for Textiles



Applied DNA Sciences Develops SigNature T DNA Marker



Teijin and Kansai University Create Foremost Piezoelectric Fabric



Researchers at University of Burgos Develop Smart Tags to Evaluate Freshness of Packaged Fish



AnanasAnam Develops Piatex Nonwoven Textile from Pineapple Leaves



DuPont Protection Technologies Develop Cut Resistant Glove with Kevlar Engineered Yarns



Mazda Motor and Mitsubishi Chemicals Develop Advanced Biofabric for Interior and Exterior Car Parts



Honeywell Develops Spectra HT High Strength Fiber



Plasma Treatment and Nanotechnology to Offer Multifunctional Cotton Fabrics with Superior Properties



Vestagen Technical Textiles Develops myComfort Hospital Patient Garment Range



Kimberly-Clark Health Care Develops Fabric that Offers Prevention of Fluid Penetration for Surgical Gowns



PPSS Group Develops Innovative Fabric that Protects People from Cut and Slash Related Injuries



Nano Labs Applies for Provisional Patent for Advanced Hemostatic Material



Teijin Develops New Type of Meta-Aramid Fiber with Excellent Heat-Resistance







3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Trevira Launches New Materials for Technical Textiles



DyStar to Unveil Technical Textiles for Multiple Applications



Teijin Frontier Develops Synthetic Fiber



Teijin Frontier Develops Solotex RC for High-Function Fabrics



Global Merino Launches New Technical Textiles



TraffiGlove and DSM Dyneema to Unveil Cut-Resistant Gloves



DSM Dyneema Introduces Black Dyneema



Teiken Develops Wearable ECG Textile



Formax Unveils Carbon Multiaxial Fabrics for Motorsports and Sporting Goods



Biovation Introduces Bioarmour Blood Pressure Cuff Shield



Suominen Launches Fibrella Perf Spunlace for the South American Medical Markets



Suominen Launches Fibrella Lite Spunlace



LifeThreads Launches a New Line of Medical Apparel Treated with Antimicrobial Ingredient



MCR Safety Unveils Novel Glove with DuPont Kevlar Technology







5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Low & Bonar Divests Agro-Textiles Business



Sioen Industries Takes Over James Dewhurst Group



Olbo & Mehler Tex Integrates Operations of Synteen & Luckenhaus



Toray Announces Investment for Developing Technical Textiles Business



Beaulieu Gains ISO 14001 Certification



J&D Wilkie Establishes New Factory in Jianxing



Karl Mayer Malimo Merges with Karl Mayer Liba to Form Karl Mayer Technische Textilien



Berry Plastics Acquires AVINTIV



Teijin Commences Production of Teijinconex neo



Polymer Group Adopts New Name, Avintiv



TWE Takes Over Isowood Holding



Heytex Group Takes Over BondCote



AstenJohnson Acquires Eagle Nonwovens



Enviratex to Distribute Swela Fabrics Products



Dupont and Adidas Ink Trademark License Agreement







6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Total Companies Profiled: 135 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 150)

The United States ((32)

((32) Canada 4)

4) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (75)

(75) France (3)

(3)

Germany (22)

(22)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (5)

(5)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (31)

(31) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (26)

(Excluding Japan) (26) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tt6wx3/global_technical?w=5









