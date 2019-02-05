Global Teeth Whitening Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Teeth Whitening - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Teeth Whitening Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing incidences of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing adoption of the automated platform, rising number of private hospitals and independent testing laboratories. Furthermore, awareness about the teeth whitening by conducting different health campaigns are considered as the future growth opportunities of the market. However, affordability for high-end molecular diagnostics and stringent regulations across the globe may hamper the growth of the market.



Teeth whitening are the process of using bleach or other materials to make teeth look whiter. The materials remove stains or other discoloration from the tooth surface. With this process, teeth are whitened to remove the effects of coffee, cigarettes, and other substances that permanently stain or discolour teeth.



Based on product, whitening toothpaste segment is projected to be the growing segment because of increasing number of benefits of using whitening toothpaste products such as its easy availability at regular grocery stores and supermarkets.



By geography, the North America provides potential growth opportunities during the forecast period. Due to the rising access to treatment, rise in disposable income, and growing awareness about oral health, will further increase the market share in this region.



Some of the key players in Teeth Whitening market include Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Brodie & Stone, Proctor & Gamble, GO SMILE, GLO Science, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, Church & Dwight, Henkel, and CCA Industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Teeth Whitening Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 White Light Teeth Whitening Device

5.3 Whitening Toothpaste

5.4 Whitening Gels and Strips

5.5 Other Products



6 Global Teeth Whitening Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Online Sales

6.3 Offline Sales



7 Global Teeth Whitening Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Colgate-Palmolive

9.2 Johnson & Johnson

9.3 Brodie & Stone

9.4 Proctor & Gamble

9.5 GO SMILE

9.6 GLO Science

9.7 Unilever

9.8 GlaxoSmithKline

9.9 Church & Dwight

9.10 Henkel

9.11 CCA Industries



