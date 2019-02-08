Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach US$ 7,363.3 7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Tele - Intensive Care Unit Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Centralized, Decentralized, and Others), Component (Hardware, Software) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tele-intensive care unit market, the market is expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,541.8 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2017-2025.

The tele-intensive care unit market is driven by the driving factor such as, the rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine and increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as, regulatory barriers for telemedicine and high cost of treatment and expensive set-up. The future trend that is likely to drive the market growth with the development of tele-ICU in neurology and cardiology.

The tele-intensive care unit market as per the type segment is segmented as centralized, decentralized, and others. The market of centralized segment has the highest market share in 2017, contributing to tele-intensive care unit market is of 52.5% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The component segment of the tele-intensive care unit market includes hardware and software. The hardware segment for the tele-intensive care unit market was valued at US$ 1,227.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 5,798.6 Mn by 2025. The hardware segment and is expected to be the largest growing segment in the forecast period.

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Advanced ICU Care

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CEIBA-TELEICU

Banner Health

Eagle Telemedicine

Apollo Tele Health Services

SOC Telemed

iMDsoft

Cloudbreak Health

