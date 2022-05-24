Global Telecare Market to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecare Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telecare Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Telecare is a dynamic technology that delivers healthcare services to patients across remote regions digitally as well as virtually. These modern digital technologies have enabled the delivery of patient-centric care to patients who are located remotely, minimizing the requirement for emergency department visits and drastically lowering hospitalization expenses, hence accelerating market growth. Telehealth applications aim to improve access to fundamental healthcare services while also improving their quality and safety.



Telecare services assist in the monitoring of elderly people's health. Remote monitoring centers' digital software and platforms can monitor and help the elderly for abnormal behavior patterns or any warning indicators of falls, further increasing utilization. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population around the world is expected to fuel the telecare industry in the upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization, one in every six individuals in the world will be over 60 years old by 2030. Additionally, some telecare technologies monitor the elderly person's environment and level of consciousness, automatically triggering the appropriate response. As a result, technical advances like these helps to foster market growth.



The majority of potential patients, as well as many current patients, establish their first and recurrent relationships through the website of a telehealth services provider. The website is a powerful reputation booster as well as a pillar of the brand. It also provides answers to queries, alleviates fears, and establishes a connection. This factor is majorly encouraging market players across the world to bring more advancement across their businesses in order to increase their customer engagement.



Certain service providers have already begun to benefit from the new climate conditions. The main obstacle is to identify how to leverage telehealth services and technology. A fresh approach to healthcare marketing is now required. This factor is expected to offer a significant opportunity for various new market players to enter the market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 caused a severe harm to various economies all over the world. The pandemic considerably demolished various businesses, irrespective of their sizes, across the world. In addition, due to the rapid spread of the infection, governments all over the world were forced to impose nationwide lockdowns in their countries.

While various industries were significantly devastated, the healthcare sectors across the world were constantly booming. Due to government-imposed restrictions, and reduced in-person consultations and hospital visits, virtual care services and telehealth applications observed an increased demand and popularity as a measure to reduce physical contact between patients and practitioners in healthcare facilities and reduce the risk of infection.



Market driving Factors:

Increasing government support and initiatives

Telehealth has proven to be effective in reducing distance barriers and providing healthcare delivery in rural areas. A significant number of populations, particularly in developing countries, reside in rural areas where they do not have access to adequate healthcare. As a result, several governments are now emphasizing on providing healthcare services in remote areas via virtual care platforms. Additionally, numerous governments support the employment of electronic intensive care units (e-ICUs), which allow for remote patient monitoring via high-speed internet, two-way cameras, and electronic devices. The industry is growing due to strong government support and the establishment of favorable legislation to stimulate the use of telehealth solutions.



Increasing geriatric population all over the world

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health, there is a total of 617 million people aged 65 and over across the world. In addition, this population is accounting for about 8.5 percent of the overall population of the world. Moreover, this number is estimated to increase in the future. The increasing number of geriatric populations is majorly attributed to the rising utilization of telecare services and solutions. At the age of 65 and above, people suffer from numerous disadvantages. For example, people in old age usually face issues such as immobility and problems in walking. Moreover, in disabilities like paralysis, these people significantly require solutions like telecare.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Technical barriers in the utilization of Telecare services

A major stumbling block in the deployment of telecare services is the occurrence of various potential technological barriers. Despite the considerable potential of telecare services, technological teleconsultation, and infrastructure obstacles are major stumbling blocks to the growth of the market in underdeveloped countries prevailing across the world.

The adoption of digital health platforms necessitates the utilization of cutting-edge communications devices, high-speed internet with enough of bandwidth, along with increased storage capacity to incorporate and transmit medical data, all of which are still in short supply in many developing nations. High installation costs for necessary systems, devices, and equipment related to real-time monitoring of healthcare parameters are a major market stumbling block.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Publisher Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2020, Mar - 2021, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Telecare Market by Product Type

4.1 Global Activity Monitoring Market by Region

4.2 Global Remote Medication Management Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Telecare Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.2 Pfizer, Inc.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3 Sanofi S.A.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.4 Johnson and Johnson

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.5 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

6.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.6 AT&T, Inc.

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.7 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.7.4 Research & Development Expense

6.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.7.6 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Apple, Inc.

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Financial Analysis

6.8.3 Product and Regional Analysis

6.8.4 Research & Development Expense

6.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.8.6 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Qualcomm, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.9.4 Research & Development Expense

6.9.5 SWOT Analysis

6.10. Google LLC

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Financial Analysis

6.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.10.4 Research & Development Expense

6.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.10.6 SWOT Analysis

