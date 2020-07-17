Global Telecom Cloud Billing Markets, 2017-2028: Trends, Developments, Leading Players

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Telecom Cloud Billing market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 25.7% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high adoption of cloud based technologies, high growth in emerging economies and recent technological developments in telecom cloud billing.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 High Adoption of Cloud Based Technologies

3.1.2 High Growth in Emerging Economies

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Telecom Cloud Billing

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Telecom Cloud Billing Market, By Cloud Platform

4.1 Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS)

4.2 Software as a Service

4.3 Infrastructure as a Service

4.4 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

4.5 Other Cloud Platforms



5 Telecom Cloud Billing Market, By Deployment

5.1 Private

5.2 Public

5.3 Hybrid



6 Telecom Cloud Billing Market, By Service

6.1 Managed

6.2 Professional



7 Telecom Cloud Billing Market, By Type

7.1 Convergent

7.2 Prepaid

7.3 Postpaid

7.4 Other Types



8 Telecom Cloud Billing Market, By Rate of Charging Mode

8.1 Usage Based

8.2 Subscription Based



9 Telecom Cloud Billing Market, By Application

9.1 Traffic Management

9.2 Billing and Provisioning

9.3 Other End Users



10 Telecom Cloud Billing Market, By User Type

10.1 Enterprises

10.2 Individuals



11 Telecom Cloud Billing Market, By End User

11.1 Transportation

11.2 Government

11.3 Media and Entertainment

11.4 Healthcare

11.5 BFSI

11.6 Retail

11.7 Other End Users



8 Telecom Cloud Billing Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Vodafone Group PLC

10.2 Verizon Communications, Inc.

10.3 Tech Mahindra Limited

10.4 Redknee Solutions Inc.

10.5 Oracle Corporation

10.6 Netcracker Technology (NEC Corporation)

10.7 Huawei Technologies

10.8 Ericsson

10.9 Computer Sciences Corporation

10.10 CGI Group, Inc.

10.11 Cerillion PLC

10.12 AT&T, Inc

10.13 Asiainfo, Inc.

10.14 Amdocs, Inc.



