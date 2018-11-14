Global Telecom Managed Services Market 2018-2024 with Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, and Fujitsu Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Telecom Managed Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom managed services market is expected to reach revenue of $26.03 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 12.1% during the forecast period.

Managed services have now become essential criteria for organizations who primarily want to focus on their core business functions, improve agility, customer service, and reduce costs & complexity. Managed services are much more radical in the present connected world, in which cloud, analytics security, and IoT all play an important role. They enable organizations to get benefits from operational and network transformation. It is estimated that the internal IT costs within organizations can be reduced by almost 30-40% with managed services, while improving efficiency by approximately 50%.

Telecom industry has witnessed extensive growth during the past few years. Telecommunication companies are facing constant pressure to deliver innovative services at lower costs to retain their customers in the competitive market. For addressing a complex competitive environment, managed services have become a widespread demand for operators. Telecom companies, due to lower margins, are focusing on minimizing their costs, maximizing customer satisfaction & loyalty, and thereby generate maximum revenue.

The market is expected to witness a surge in the next few years. The factors such as the continuous need for network optimization & high level of network performance, advancements in technologies such as 5G, SDN, & NFV, rising smartphone usage & BYOD trends, and increasing number of cyber-attacks will further foster the growth of the telecom managed services market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the telecom managed services market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the upcoming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.



The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Fujitsu, ZTE, Tech Mahindra, Comarch, Subex, NCS, Unisys, and others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.



Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, and Fujitsu are the key players in the telecom managed services market. Cisco has signed a 3-year managed service agreement with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to transform STC's core network and operations, and prepare it for the digital era. Huawei has partnered with various carriers to jointly build premium broadband networks and to implement the approach of value-driven network deployment.



Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the telecom managed services market during the forecast period. The market will experience a steep rise in this region. The factors driving the growth of the market in North America include rapidly evolving technological developments, the presence of the world's largest telecom companies looking for optimizing their network investments & enhance customer satisfaction, and growing network cyber-attacks in this region.



10 Competitive Landscape



