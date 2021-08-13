FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 9962 Companies: 46 - Players covered include AMDOCS; AT&T, Inc.; CenturyLink; Cisco Systems, Inc. ; Comarch SA; Ericsson; GTT Communications, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; International Business Machines Corporation ; NTT DATA, Inc.; Sprint.com; Tech Mahindra Limited; Unisys Corporation; Verizon Communications Inc.; ZTE Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Service Type (Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility, Managed Security); Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Telecom Managed Services Market to Reach $23.9 Billion by 2024

Telecom managed services refers to managing technology infrastructure lounging in an enterprise environment on an ongoing basis through standardized as well as customized offerings intended to deliver on agreed-upon or standard target SLAs. Such critical services range from a key-card computer intended to hand-out room keys for hotel guests, to complex SAP modules that control the entire supply chain of production environments. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Managed Services is projected to reach US$23.9 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Telecom Managed Services, accounting for an estimated 52.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$13.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period.

Rising need for operational efficiency of enterprise IT infrastructure, minimizing OPEX, and rising consumption in productivity apps constitute some of the primary factors fueling growth in the market. Growing awareness about benefits offered by managed model in the form of more efficient management of enterprise infrastructure, operational cost reductions, reduced need for support staff, and seamless execution of day-to-day operations, would aid in wider uptake of managed services model. Furthermore, enterprises would continue to lean towards managed services model to reap high economies of scale and resource affordability benefits. Accelerated adoption within SMBs especially will be a primary growth factor for managed services market. The widespread adoption of enterprise IT infrastructure and substantial penetration of IT solutions and mobile devices among enterprise users support growth in developed regions. Also, the need to comply with stringent industry specific regulations such as HIPAA for healthcare and PCI DSS for BFSI further encourages the adoption of telecom managed services across these verticals. In Asia-Pacific region, China is forecast to witness fastest growth, steered by growing spending on enterprise IT networks, enterprise mobile app usage trends, and growing digital workforce numbers.

The market for Managed Mobility Services is forecast to grow the fastest over the analysis period. Realizing that it is no longer realistic to deploy and manage enterprise mobility solutions in-house given the widespread complexities associated with managing diverse mobility solutions, enterprises are fast taking the outsourcing route by signing up Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and transferring the responsibility of handling enterprise mobility projects to third party service providers. MMS reduces the pressure on in-house IT departments by tackling the complexity of managing multiple devices, device platforms and operating systems. MMS not only supports enterprise owned devices but also provides necessary infrastructure and support for allowing employee owned devices capable of accessing corporate resources and information. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

