Global Telecom Network Management System Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Oct 16, 2020, 16:30 ET
The "Telecom Network Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global telecom network management system market witnessed double-digit growth during 2014-2019. Telecom network management system (NMS) refers to the tools, applications and services that are used for managing a telecommunication network. The telecom NMS ensures impeccable interactivity and transmission of information across heterogeneous operating systems and telecommunication networks.
It also consists of management of network addresses, security, traffic, hardware, software, load balancing, data backup and recovery. This enables the users to manage individual components within a vast network and conduct performance analysis to avoid network disruptions, improve network security and ensure optimal performance. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), manufacturing, retail, healthcare and transportation.
Significant growth in the telecommunications industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing need for in-depth visibility in network infrastructure is also providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, widespread adoption of telecom NMS for maintaining Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS) for the optimization of business operations is contributing to the market growth.
In addition to this, a substantial increase in the Internet Protocol (IP) and cloud traffic across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Service vendors are developing cost-effective NMS tools that can be used for network function virtualization, fixed and mobile broadband networks and network orchestration. Other factors, including advancements in the 4G and 5G telecommunication infrastructure, and the integration of the existing networks with the Internet of Things (IoT), are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BMC Software Inc. (KKR and Co. Inc.), CA Inc. (Broadcom Inc.), Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Nokia Oyj, Oracle Corporation, Paessler AG, Riverbed Technology Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC), SolarWinds Corporation (Thoma Bravo LLC and Silver Lake), VIAVI Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global telecom network management system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global telecom network management system market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global telecom network management system market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Telecom Network Management System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Configuration Management
6.1.2.2 Performance Management
6.1.2.3 Security Management
6.1.2.4 Fault Management
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Consulting
6.1.2.2 Deployment and Integration
6.1.2.3 Training, Support and Maintenance
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Organization Size
7.1 Large Enterprises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
8.1 On-Premises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cloud-Based
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 IT and Telecom
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 BFSI
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Government
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Manufacturing
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Transportation and Logistics
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Retail
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Media and Communication
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
9.9 Others
9.9.1 Market Trends
9.9.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 BMC Software, Inc. (KKR and Co. Inc.)
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 CA Inc. (Broadcom Inc.)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Dell Technologies Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Ericsson AB
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Juniper Networks Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 NETSCOUT Systems Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Nokia Oyj
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Oracle Corporation
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Paessler AG
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.14 Riverbed Technology Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.15 SolarWinds Corporation (Thoma Bravo LLC and Silver Lake)
15.3.15.1 Company Overview
15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.15.3 Financials
15.3.16 VIAVI Solutions Inc.
15.3.16.1 Company Overview
15.3.16.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.16.3 Financials
15.3.17 ZTE Corporation
15.3.17.1 Company Overview
15.3.17.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.17.3 Financials
15.3.17.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxh8nw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
