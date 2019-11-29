Global Telecom Power Systems Market Set to Register a CAGR of 10.5% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Power Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telecom power systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Using solar energy is a steady method of providing electrical power to telecommunication systems in remote places that are beyond the main electricity grid, for instance mountaintops and vast swamps, where power is unavailable or where it is impractical to install new power lines to remote locations. This deployment may rise as a future trend in this market.



Key Highlights



The increasing need for tower installations is driving the market as the following technologies such as 3G and 4G are being deployed, but the coverage is relatively lower in 3G and 4G technologies in various regions, so telecom companies need to set up more towers to handle the growing voice & data traffic. As the technologies are being progressed, the consumers' demand for the speed is also increasing, as the speed would vary at the beginning due to the low coverage.

Hybrid power system in telecom is driving the market as it is being designed to minimize power system life-cycle costs and carbon footprint. Power conversion components deliver leading efficiencies and maximum energy harvest from renewable resources. For instance, in India according to the Department of Telecommunications (DOT), the government directives in the country have suggested powering 75% of telecom towers in rural areas and 33% towers in urban areas by hybrid power, by 2020.

High deployment and operational cost is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market to certain extent.

Market Trends



Access Application in 4G Holds the Significant Share in the Market

LTE is the recent wireless broadband technology and is marketed as the fourth generation (4G) of radio technologies. There is a target for the firms for the bit rate to have peak data rates from 10 Mb/s up to 300 Mb/s in the downlink. However, in practical implementations, 300 Mb/s rates have not yet been achieved. LTE uses the 2.6 GHz band. However, in the future LTE may use the 800 MHz band.

This increasing penetration of 4G-LTE in such short span of time can be a major driver for the market studied, as this will fuel the deployment of more cell sites. This increase in infrastructure is not restricted to specific countries in the region, but spreads to many.

For instance, on May 2018 , Vihaan Networks Limited (VNL), one of the leading global telecom equipment maker is launching its LTE based communication portfolio for the African markets. The latest range of technologically robust 4G/LTE telecom products is the outgrowth of their strong in-house R&D capabilities and signify India's inherent strengths in the area of telecom equipment manufacturing in this region.

Since this increase in 4G-LTE has been achieved by more tower installations, this has also enhanced the speeds of the 4G-LTE services, as the speed in Mexico increased from 21.7 Mbps in November 2016 to 22.36 Mbps in June 2017.

Further, some regions, such as South Africa, already have 4G-LTE coverage of more than 80%. However, other regions, like Sub-Saharan Africa, which had the penetration of only 3%, are expected to reach more than 55% of coverage by 2022. This is expected to have immense potential for the telecom power systems market, as the number of cell sites deployed would increase.

Moreover, 4G-LTE penetration is yet to reach maturity in many regions, and the increasing trend for these advanced technologies and low hardware costs accelerating smartphone penetration have also driven the need for 4G LTE.

DongAh Elecomm supply rectifier and hot-swap power supply modules, power shelves and energy systems for the fast-developing and multi-functionalized communications industry. DongAh Elecomm's power is behind the 4G/LTE small cell deployment for South Korea's three major service providers: Korea Telecom, SK Telecom, and LGU+, deploying more than 300,000 small cell systems across the Republic of Korea over three years.

North America Account for Significant Market Share

The North American region has been one of the early adopters for most of the innovative technologies, and telecom technologies are not an exception, as the mobile penetration in the region is 94% and penetration for 4G-LTE, as of January 2018 , was more than 73%.

, was more than 73%. The rationale behind the increasing adoption of these technologies can be a driving factor for the telecom power systems market as advancement in these technologies bring increased internet speeds for the end consumers, which is achieved by the usage of higher frequencies. The use of higher frequencies reduces the network coverage, which means increasing deployment of mobile towers, in order to cover the entire consumer base, and eventually driving the telecom power systems market.

The region can pose immense prospects for the market, as it might be one of the first to launch the 5G services, which will require further deployments of cell sites. Some of the major players in the region include GE Industrial Systems (ABB Ltd.), Cummins Inc., and Eaton Corporation, among others.

Competitive Landscape



The telecom power systems market is fragmented as with the advent of 4G LTE systems there will be more players added that will increase the market competition. Key players are Eaton Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Cummins Inc.



Recent developments in the market are:



Sep 2019 - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc., one of the smart off-grid company announced its smart off-grid technology, which will be used to power new telecom systems in support of voice and data services from 9mobile, a fast-growing communications provider in Nigeria . Clear Blue was selected for the project by Raeanna Nigeria Limited, a Nigerian infrastructure company focused on rural connectivity and energy solutions.

May 2019 - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. announced the launch of its Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) for wireless power and this new subscription-based service provides clean, wireless power for critical systems such as off-grid street lights, telecommunications systems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Need for Tower Installations

4.3.2 Adoption of Hybrid Power System in Telecom

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Deployment and Operational Cost

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Power Supply

5.2 Converters

5.3 Rectifiers

5.4 Control and Monitoring Assemblies

5.5 Cabinetry

5.6 Battery Management Tools



6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Power Range

6.1.1 Low

6.1.2 Medium

6.1.3 High

6.2 By End-user Application

6.2.1 Access

6.2.2 Core

6.2.3 Metro

6.3 Geography

6.3.1 North America

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latin America

6.3.5 Middle East & Africa



7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Eaton Corporation

7.1.2 Huawei Technologies Co.

7.1.3 Cummins Inc.

7.1.4 ZTE Corporation

7.1.5 Efore Group

7.1.6 Eltek AS

7.1.7 Delta Group

7.1.8 Alpha Technologies

7.1.9 ABB Group

7.1.10 Schneider Electric



8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



