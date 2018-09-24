Global Telehealth Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Telehealth



Telehealth is the use of technology to deliver healthcare, health information, and health education across wide geographical distances. The technologies in telehealth include videoconferencing, store, and mobile health.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Telehealth Market to grow at a CAGR of 25.13% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the telehealth market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of telehealth.



Technavio's report, telehealth market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Key vendors

• Cisco Systems

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Honeywell International

• InTouch Technologies

• Koninklijke Philips

• Medtronic



Market driver

• Prevalence of chronic illnesses

Market challenge

• Complexities in implementation

Market trend

• Rise in data analytics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



