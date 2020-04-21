Global Telehealth Market is Expected to Reach $82.03 Billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Telehealth market is accounted for $18.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $82.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Telehealth Market include Abbott, Advantage Home Telehealth, Aerotel Medical Systems, Ambio, AMC Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, American Telecare, AuthentiDate, Avizia, Biolight, Biotronik , BodyTel, Boston Scientific, Care Innovations, Constant Care Technology, Docobo Ltd, GE Healthcare, GlobalMed Telemedicine and Honeywell Life Sciences.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing population and need to expand healthcare access and improves healthcare quality. However, use of social media in developing and underdeveloped countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Telehealth is the utilize of digital information and communication technology to admittance healthcare services distantly for the organization of health. Telehealth connect patients to basic healthcare services through remote monitoring, video conferencing, electronic consultations and wireless communications.

By end user, providers segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increased acceptance of isolated monitoring in chronically ill and older aged patients advancement in telehealth monitoring strategy and the augmented number of tele-specialty services existing by providers.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rapidly growing component of healthcare in the United States. Treatment of chronically ill patients constitutes nearly four-fifths of the US healthcare spending. This is hampered by a fragmented delivery system and discontinuity of care. The adoption of telemedicine has improved care management, patient quality of life, and reduced healthcare spending.

Components Covered:

Product

Services

Hardware

Software

Modalities Covered:

Store and Forward

Remote Patient Monitoring

Real Time

Mode Of Deliveries Covered:

On-Premise Mode Of Delivery

Cloud-Based Mode Of Delivery

Web

Applications Covered:

Telestroke

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

Teleicu

Teledermatology

Teleconsultation

Telemedicine

Continuous Medical Education

Radiology

Cardiology

Urgent Care

Remote ICU

Psychiatry

Dermatology

Remote Intensive Care Unit

End Users Covered:

Patients

Payers

Providers

Homecare

Healthcare Facilities

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

