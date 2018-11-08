Global Telemedicine Market (2017-2022) Featuring Profiles for McKesson Corp, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corp, IBM, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, and more

DUBLIN, Nov 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The market for telemedicine was valued at US$ 29.6 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19% during 2017-2022.

The growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing adoption of telemedicine, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, government initiatives, and shortage of physicians amongst others.

Based on end-users, the report broadly categorizes telemedicine market into Telehospitals/Teleclinics and Telehome. Telehospitals/Teleclinics emerged as the major revenue earners of the industry, holding the largest share.

The telehospitals market is further sub-divided into teleradiology, telecardiology, telepsychiatry, and teledermatology amongst others, based on Specialty. Teleradiology accounted for the largest share of the telehospital market by Specialty. This large share of the market is attributed to wide usage of this technology for transferring patient's medical reports.

Based on component, the telemedicine market is further categorized into services, hardware, software, and telecom and networking. The telemedicine service market accounted for largest share in the total telemedicine market in 2017.

The report also offers a geographic analysis of the global telemedicine market by segmenting into four major geographic regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for telemedicine. This high share is attributed to relative high adoption of technology in the market coupled with higher government support. The Asia Pacific market is poised to witness the highest growth owing to increasing focus of players in this region.

Overall, the report provides an extensive information and rational analysis of the global telemedicine market. A separate section is devoted to the major mergers & acquisitions that have taken place in the past few years. The report concludes with detailed business profiles along with strength and weakness of some of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the market are McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Ltd., Cerner Corporation, IBM, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Medtronic plc.

In addition, the report elucidates key developments of players related to telemedicine, which will enable clients to formulate market strategies and assess the opportunity areas in key geographies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Enabling Remote Patient Monitoring

Combating Doctor Shortages with Telemedicine

Strong Government Support in the US

Ability of Telemedicine to Reduce Healthcare Cost

Rising Adoption of Tele-health in Developed Economies

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Geriatric Population

Restraints

High Cost

Legality, Privacy, and Security Concerns

Relatively Low Adoption of Telemedicine in Developing Countries

Lack of Proper Regulatory Framework

Opportunities

Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS)

Video Diagnostic Consultation

Remote Cardiac Services

More ACOs Using Technology to Improve Care and Cut Costs

Expanding Reimbursement and Payment Opportunities

Trends

Increasing Number of Retail Clinics and Employer Onsite Health Centers

Emergence of Remote Clinical Enterprises

Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Telemedicine: An Introduction



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends



5. Global Telemedicine Market



6. Global Telemedicine Market by End-Users

6.1 Global Telehospital/Teleclinic Market

6.2 Global Tele-home Market



7. Global Telemedicine Market by Component

7.1 Services

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software

7.4 Telecom & Networking



8. Global Telemedicine Market by Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World (RoW)



9. Mergers & Acquisitions



10. Companies Profiled

10.1 McKesson Corporation

10.2 Philips Healthcare

10.3 GE Healthcare Ltd.

10.4 Cerner Corporation

10.5 IBM

10.6 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

10.7 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

10.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.9 Medtronic PLC



