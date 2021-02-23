Global Telemedicine Market 2021-2025: Key Players are Focusing on Advanced Systems that Allow Timely Follow-Ups, Reminders and Predictive Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine Market - Global Industry Analysis (2017-2020). Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report discusses the disruption caused by COVID-19 in the healthcare system and presents a functional solution for the same. According to the analysts, the global telemedicine market is expected to surge as it offers a best possible way for handling the medical consultations during the ongoing pandemic.

The global telemedicine market is expected to flourish during the forecast period as the pandemic provides great opportunities. With solutions such as improved clinical management, effective care delivery and reduced variations in diagnosis by improving access and quality to healthcare services, the telemedicine solutions could be the best way of handling remote healthcare.

Global outbreak of Coronavirus has boosted the market as these solutions help patients to communicate effectively to their caregivers. Virtual care delivery is a massive step up during the times of social distancing.

WHO has declared telemedicine as one of the essential services during COVID-19 emergency, offering the best possible way out for healthcare care providers. Reduced stress on medical professionals has been the key driving factor for the global telemedicine market during the pandemic. Telemedicine is one of the most versatile technologies that provides healthcare, health information and health education.

However, the market is expected to face certain restraints during the forecast period. The market might be affected due to lesser acceptance of technology by numerous patients and practitioners. High cost of implementation is another factor affecting the growth of the factor. Practitioners and patients are also skeptical about safety issues and data privacy. Furthermore, poor access to internet in rural parts of the world and technological ineptness are expected to tug the market in the opposite direction.

Mobile or web-based model is expected to flourish in the global market as it provides direct access to care delivery solutions. This segment will witness significant growth as it allows delivers ease of operation and cost effectiveness. Technological advancements and wide acceptance of cloud-based solutions are expected to boost the demand for this segment.

North America is expected to dominate the global market as this region has developed healthcare facility along with consumer awareness. Asia pacific is also expected to witness positive growth due to developing economies such as China and India. Development and innovation in telecommunication will boost the demand for telemedicine in this region.

Key players are focusing on research and development activities to generate technologically advanced systems that allow timely follow ups, reminders and predictive analysis. This will provide them with competitive advantage in the coming years. The market is expected to witness high competition due to entrance of new startups that are actively seeking opportunities in this sector.

Key Highlights

Telemedicine is widely being adopted as social distancing and quarantine has become the new normal

Virtual medical assistance is one of the essential services during COVID-19

Cloud-based solutions will boost demand for mobile or web based model segment

North America is expected to dominate the global market as it is technologically advanced

is expected to dominate the global market as it is technologically advanced Key players are investing in research and development activities to stay ahead in the competition

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025 (US$ Million)

1.2. Telemedicine Market Segment Overview, 2017 - 2025 (US$ Million)

1.3. Key Industry Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentations and Definitions

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.3. Reimbursement Scenario

2.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.5. SWOT Analysis

3. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, 2017-2025

3.1. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, By Component, 2017-2025

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.2. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, by Component, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025

3.1.2.1. Hardware

3.1.2.2. Software

3.1.2.3. Services

3.1.3. Global Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component, 2017-2025

3.2. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, By Specialty, 2017-2025

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.2. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, by Specialty, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025

3.2.2.1. Teleradiology

3.2.2.2. Telepathology

3.2.2.3. Teledermatology

3.2.2.4. Telepsychiatry

3.2.2.5. Telecardiology

3.2.2.6. Others

3.2.3. Global Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Specialty, 2017-2025

3.3. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, By Modality, 2017-2025

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.2. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, by Modality, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025

3.3.2.1. Store & forward

3.3.2.2. Real-time Interaction

3.3.2.3. Remote patient monitoring

3.3.2.4. Others

3.3.3. Global Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Modality, 2017-2025

3.4. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, By End User, 2017-2025

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.2. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025

3.4.2.1. Hospitals

3.4.2.2. Home Care Settings

3.4.3. Global Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End User, 2017-2025

3.5. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, By Region, 2017-2025

3.5.1. Key Highlights

3.5.2. Global Telemedicine Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025

3.5.3. Global Telemedicine Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region, 2017-2025

4. North America Telemedicine Market Outlook, 2017-2025

5. Europe Telemedicine Market Outlook, 2017-2025

6. Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market Outlook, 2017-2025

7. Latin America Telemedicine Market Outlook, 2017-2025

8. Middle East & Africa Telemedicine Market Outlook, 2017-2025

9. Competitive Landscape

2nd.MD

AMD Global Telemedicine

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

American Well

BioTelemetry

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

Doxy.me

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MDLive

McKesson Corporation

Polycom Inc.

Teladoc Health

Vidyo

VirTrial, LLC

vRad (MEDNAX)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bln7io



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

