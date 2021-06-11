Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, mHospital, Telehospital) Markets 2021-2025 - Surging Video Conferencing Adoption / Involvement of Technology in ACOs / Employer Merchandising

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market (Telehome, mHospital and Telehospital Market) with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis of the global telemedicine market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value and by segmentation.

The telemedicine market is segmented into three segments: on the basis of end user, it consist of the telehome users, mHealth and telehospital users; on the basis of medium, it contain a telemedicine technology and telemedicine services; and on the basis of specialty, like Dermatology, Gynecology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, etc.



The global telemedicine market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025). The global telemedicine market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing ageing population, increasing chronic diseases, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, technological innovation, reach in rural and remote area, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, resistance in accepting technology, high implementation cost, legal issues, lack of infrastructure, etc.

Growth of the overall global telemedicine market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025 Edition, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Teladoc Inc, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions and Doctor On Demand are some of the key players operating in the global telemedicine market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



