Global Telemedicine (Teledermatology, Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Others) Market Report 2020: $30.7 Billion Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast 2015-2025

The Global Telemedicine Market was valued at USD 30.7 billion in the year 2019

With the increasing aging population and prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an increasing need for finding new ways to improve patient outcomes, which increase access to care and reduce the cost of medical care as well. Moreover, the growing awareness and acceptance of remote monitoring solutions and increasing technological advancement in telecommunication is the key factor responsible for the burgeoning demand for telemedicine services globally. The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly accelerated the telemedicine market with telehealth replacing healthcare visit.

Telemedicine is rapidly transforming the healthcare industry, and in the next few years, it is expected to become the most accepted and used method of diagnosis and prescription. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by increasing adoption of telemedicine, rising incidences of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, government initiatives, and shortage of physicians amongst others.

Advancements in medical digital technology, rapid interpretation of images in an emergency situation remotely, and rise in the number of chronic diseases such as congestive heart failure, orthopedic injuries, and others are some of the key trends driving the market growth. Additionally, upgraded IT infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure also expected to augment the market growth. The advent of low power consuming, wireless, and portable x-ray technologies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

North America is the leading region in global telemedicine market, which holds a major market share in the year 2019. Due to the increasing use of the internet, North America accounts for a significant share over the forecast period, and the adoption of smart devices is the major factor that helps the telemedicine market to grow.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Telemedicine Market: Product Overview



4. Global Telemedicine Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Telemedicine Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Telemedicine Market Segmentation, By component (Value)

5.1 Global Telemedicine Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Telemedicine Market: By Component (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Hardware- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Software- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Service- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Telemedicine Market Segmentation, By Specialties (Value)

6.1 Global Telemedicine Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Telemedicine Market: By Specialties (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Teledermatology- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Teleradiology- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Telepsychiatry- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Telemedicine Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Telemedicine Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. North America Telemedicine Market: An Analysis

8.1 North America Telemedicine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.2 North America Economic and industrial Statistics

8.3 North America Telemedicine Market- Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Component (Hardware, Software & Service)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Specialties (Teledermatology, Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Others)

8.6 North America Telemedicine Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Telemedicine Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Telemedicine: By Country (2019 & 2025)

8.9 United States Telemedicine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.10 United States Telemedicine Market Segmentation By Component, By Specialties (2015-2025)

8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.12 Canada Telemedicine Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.13 Canada Telemedicine Market Segmentation By Component, By Specialties (2015-2025)

8.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics



9. Europe Telemedicine Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Telemedicine Market: An Analysis



11. Global Telemedicine Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Telemedicine Market Drivers

11.2 Global Telemedicine Market Restraints

11.3 Global Telemedicine Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Telemedicine Market - By Component (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Telemedicine Market - By Specialties (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Telemedicine Market - By Region, Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Competitiveness of digital healthcare companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



14. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Teladoc Health, Inc.

14.2 Doctor on Demand

14.3 AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

14.4 MDLIVE

14.5 Amwell

14.6 CloudMD



