Global Telemedicine Tools and Software Providers Market Report 2021: Current Market Landscape and Likely Future Potential to 2030

The Telemedicine Tools and Software Providers Market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential of the remote patient monitoring software providers market, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

In the last few years, there has been an evident rise in the global disease burden. More importantly, the inability to report a health issue to a medical practitioner in its initial stages is expected to cost over USD 90 billion in excess and more than USD 40 billion in productivity loss, each year.

Moreover, a number of individuals that are required to frequent hospitals for monitoring of their health conditions, such visits cause additional financial burden. The aforementioned concerns can be mitigated by shifting to a home-based care setting. Amidst the recent initiatives in this context, remote patient monitoring (RPM) has emerged as a potent and sought-after alternative in the healthcare industry. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry evolved significantly, due to the need and urgency to treat patients with the aid of telemedicine and digital platforms.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technologies enable monitoring of patients virtually for a wide range of diseases from anywhere around the globe. It is worth mentioning that large volumes of health data can be accessed by medical researchers on dedicated cloud servers that have been designed to comply with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996. In addition to improved quality of care and better access to the patients, remote patient monitoring (RPM) offers ease of implementation, leading to substantial time and cost saving (by eliminating the need for transportation and waiting in queue to meet the physician).

Considering the various advantages offered by remote patient monitoring (RPM), healthcare organizations are gradually becoming more receptive to adopting such software solutions for their regular use. As a matter of fact, the recent surge in demand for remote monitoring amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has served to create a strong case for organizations to shift to the use of remote patient monitoring consultation tools and software.

In fact, a recent study stated that over 50% of the healthcare consumers would consider using remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions as a part of their medical treatment, if recommended by their physician. Over the years, telemedicine start-ups have seen a significant growth.

These companies are engaged in providing tailored solutions, along with remote access of medical care facilities to the patients. It is worth mentioning that around 90% of the healthcare organizations have either invested or intend to invest in remote patient monitoring systems.

Given the rising trend of remote patient monitoring software solutions in the healthcare industry and the ongoing efforts of software providers to further improve/expand their respective offerings, we believe that the remote patient monitoring consultation tools and software providers market is likely to evolve at a steady pace, till 2030.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential associated with the remote patient monitoring consultation tools and software providers market, over the coming decade. We have developed an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of remote patient monitoring tools and software?

Which type of software is most commonly offered by remote patient monitoring consultation tools and software providers?

Which kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the relative competitiveness of different remote patient monitoring software solutions?

What is the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of remote patient monitoring software?

What are the key challenges currently faced by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the anticipated future trends related to remote patient monitoring consultation tools and software providers?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What is the likely impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the overall remote patient monitoring market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Telemedicine

3.3. Advantages of Remote Patient Monitoring

3.4. Limitations Associated with Remote Patient Monitoring

3.5. Regulatory Considerations for Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions

3.6. Concluding Remarks

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software: Overall Market Landscape

4.3. Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software: Solution Providers Landscape

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Players based in North America

5.2.1. BioTelemetry

5.2.2. LeewayHertz

5.2.3. Masimo

5.3. Players based in Europe

5.3.1. Braster

5.3.2. LifeWatch

5.3.3. Medtronic

5.3.4. Siemens Healthineers

5.4. Players based in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Transtek Medical

6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Partnership Models

6.3. Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software Providers: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations

7. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Types of Funding

7.3. Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software Providers: Funding and Investment Analysis

7.4. Concluding Remarks

8. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters

8.4. Product Competitiveness: Software as a Service

8.5. Product Competitiveness: Software as a System

9. COST SAVING ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

9.3. Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions: Overall Cost Saving Potential

9.4. Conclusion

10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software Providers Market, 2021-2030

10.4. Remote Patient Monitoring Consultation Tools and Software Providers Market: Distribution by Type of Area of Application

10.5. Distribution by Therapeutic Area

10.6. Distribution by Purpose of Software

10.7. Distribution by Type of Business Model

10.8. Distribution by Geography

11. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR BIOMARKERS MARKET

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring

11.2.1. Impact on Future Market Opportunity for Remote Patient Monitoring

11.3. Recuperative Initiatives of Key Players

11.4. Recuperative Strategies for Businesses

11.4.1. Strategies for Implementation in the Short / Mid Term

11.4.2. Strategies for Implementation in the Long Term

12. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Strengths

12.3. Weaknesses

12.4. Opportunities

12.5. Threats

12.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors

13. CONCLUSION

14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. AltumView System

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Survey Transcript: John Wu, Co-Founder



