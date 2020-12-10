Global Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Markets, 2019-2020 & 2026 - Care Plan Automation Platform / COVID-19 Virtual Healthcare Delivery Visits / COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Delivery Systems at $11.28 billion in 2019, rose to $30.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $91.9 billion by 2026.



There are 600 million primary care visits each year in the US, many more globally. There has been a dramatic shift to virtual care, with 60% of patients using some telemedicine in 2020, up from 2% in 2019.



Telemedicine Virtual Healthcare Delivery Systems represent next-generation automation of getting people to be accessed by a physician virtually. The fact that physical healthcare facilities could be sources of contagion means many are now focusing their attention on new models of care that avoid physical contact between clinician and patient.



For clinicians who are self-isolating or under quarantine, video consultation allows them to continue treating patients. By leveraging a Virtual Healthcare Delivery care plan automation platform, healthcare teams are able to monitor patients at home and automatically receive regular updates on the patients' symptoms.

An auto-updated triage dashboard helps the care team prioritize patients so that the nurses can focus their time on the neediest cases.

