Global Teleoperation of Automated Vehicles Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass $530+ Million by 2028 with the Market Opening Up by 2024

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Teleoperation of Automated Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Transformational Growth will Push Market Revenue to $531 Million by 2028
The teleoperation market will open by 2024 with the launch of robotaxis and shuttles for commercial operations, thereby creating huge opportunity in the global teleoperations space.
Globally, regulators and local authorities are considering mandating teleoperations, thus helping the industry with the deployment and commercial operation of L4 vehicles.
Level 4 (L4) automated driving will redefine how people and goods use road transport systems. With no driver involved, L4 automated driving technology, which is currently in the nascent stage of development, will face multiple challenging situations, which are referred to in the industry as edge cases. For smoother and safer operation of these vehicles in mixed traffic and densely populated areas, the industry must have a way to both monitor and operate them remotely. The solution is teleoperation.
While many of the automated driving software developers, such as Waymo, Mobileye, and Argo AI, have developed teleoperation systems in-house to test and deploy their vehicles on public roads, many start-ups have sprung up to offer teleoperation technology and services for clientele including OEMs, taxi aggregators, tier suppliers, and logistics companies.
Applications for these teleoperations include robotaxis, shuttles, automated valet parking (AVP), freight, agriculture, mining, shipping, and last-mile vehicles.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Teleoperation of Autonomous Vehicles Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- SAE* International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
- Market Segmentation - Automated Driving Features by Level of Autonomy
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Total Addressable Market Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Total Addressable Market Forecast by Application
- Competitive Environment
3. Market Overview
- Challenges AVs Face
- Need for Teleoperation in AD
- How Does Teleoperation Work?
- Essential Requirements for Teleoperation
- Teleoperation Software Strategy by AD Developers
- Importance of Teleoperation Connectivity
- Evolution of the Teleoperation Business Model
- Applications of AD Teleoperation
- Teleoperation Players' Generic Business Models
- Bill of Materials (BOM) and Pricing for Teleoperation Services
4. Main Company Profiles
- Ottopia - Company Profile
- Ottopia - Partners and Use Cases
- DriveU.Auto - Company Profile, Partners and Use Cases
- DriveU.Auto - DriveU Connectivity Platform
- Phantom Auto - Company Profile
- Fernride - Company Profile
- Designated Driver - Company Profile
5. Use Cases
- Motional-Ottopia
- Nissan's Seamless Autonomous Mobility (SAM)
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Cellular Connectivity and Public Wi-Fi Network Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Teleoperation in the Robotaxi and Shuttle Market
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Teleoperation in the AV Parking Market
7. Next Steps
