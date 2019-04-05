Global Telepresence Robot Markets 2018-2019 & 2024 - Increasing Research and Development Expenditure Coupled with New Players Entering the Market

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telepresence Robot Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telepresence robot market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.58% to reach US$856.685 million by 2024, from US$341.267 million in 2018.

Telepresence robots are remote presence device which is being used across industry verticals owing to their cost-effectiveness and ease of convenience. In addition, increasing research and development expenditure coupled with new players entering the market to develop and introduce advanced products in the market will boost the demand for these robots.

However, the high bandwidth requirement is a major restraint in the developing countries and will restrict the market growth in various countries. North America and Europe held a significant market share in 2018 owing to the early adoption of technology and the presence of key market players in the region.

Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Global Telepresence Robot Market by Type

5.1. Mobile

5.2. Stationary

6. Global Telepresence Robot Market by Component

6.1. Hardware

6.1.1. Cameras

6.1.2. Sensors

6.1.3. Display

6.1.4. Others

6.2. Software

6.3. Services

7. Global Telepresence Robot Market by End-User Industry

7.1. Healthcare

7.2. Education

7.3. Military and Defense

7.4. Media and Entertainment

7.5. Others

8. Global Telepresence Robot Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.2. South America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Amy Robot Co., Ltd.

10.2. Axyn Robotique

10.3. Ava Robotics (Subsidiary of Irobot)

10.4. Mantaro Product Development Services, Inc.

10.5. Superdroid Robots, Inc.

10.6. Suitable Technologies, Inc.

10.7. Inbot Technology

10.8. Vgo Communications, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Vacna Technologies)

10.9. Xaxxon Technologies (A Division of Pdm, Inc.)

10.10. Wicron (A Part of Skolkovo Foundation)

