Global Teleradiology Services Market: Focus on Imaging Modalities, Technology, Application, 18 Countries Data, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Teleradiology Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.06% from 2018-2026





Teleradiology is the transmission of radiology images from one place to another for rapid emergency services to hospitals and several diagnostic centers.Teleradiology reduces the workload created due to large number of radiological scans AS compared to the number of radiologist present.



The teleradiology also allows second opinion from experts. The technological advancements in the field of telemedicine are expected to cause a paradigm shift in the global teleradiology market.



Advancements in healthcare IT technologies, computing power, faster networks, and cheaper storage have revolutionized medical imaging over the recent past, thus allowing doctors to manage images, analyze, and interpret more easily and flexibly than in the last decade.Computerized medical imaging analysis is one such advancement that have been the central focus in medical imaging in last few years.



Medical image analysis and interpretation has become a vital technology in high-tech applications in diagnostics and a ubiquitous part of modern medical imaging systems and the related processes of clinical diagnosis and intervention.Recent advances in machine learning, especially with regard to deep learning, are helping to identify, classify, and quantify patterns in medical images.



The major drawback overall lack of cost-effective digital image handling systems, thus slowing down the adoption of the teleradiology market. Rapid advancement in the field of telecommunication has been an accelerating factor in the growth of the global teleradiology market.



Telemedicine was developed to bring healthcare services closer to the patient in urban as well as rural areas.Telemedicine services are grouped based on stored images such as teleradiology, tele histopathology, and tele dermatology, among others.



Telemedicine services are available for most of the specialties. Remote consulting offers more options to patients and allow continued care at home where patient and physician play an active role in managing diseases. This service also facilitates shorter hospital stay, second line support for various chronic diseases and also solves the problems occurring due to shortage of physicians at remote areas



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global teleradiology market in terms of various influencing factors such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market.The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the teleradiology services associated with the global teleradiology service market across different regions.



The market has been segmented into 'technology type,' 'imaging modality', 'application,' 'distribution channel,' and 'regions.' The teleradiology services market (by technology) is segmented into Web-based Teleradiology Services and Cloud-based Teleradiology Services. On the basis of imaging modality, the market is segmented as Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Imaging (PET/CT), Ultrasound Systems, Mammography, X- Ray, and Others. Based on application, the market is segmented as Radiology Information System (RIS), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Integrated (RIS and PACS), and Others. The end user segment contains Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, ASCs, and others.



The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global teleradiology services market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market.



Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



The research study highlights the factors governing the industry attractiveness with Porter's Five Forces for a comprehensive understanding of the global teleradiology services market. Moreover, the study includes detailed product mapping with further sub-segmentation of various countries, and in each sub-segment, the key market trends, list of the key companies, and the key strategies and developments have also been discussed.



The key players who have been contributing significantly to the teleradiology services company market includes RadNet, Inc., Envision Healthcare Corporation, MEDNAX Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Everlight Radiology Pty Ltd., 4ways Healthcare Limited, Global Diagnostics, Vision Radiology, Vital Radiology Services, USARAD Holdings, Inc., Argus Radiology, Foundation Radiology, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., and Teleradiology Solutions, among others.



Executive Summary

The telecommunication technology has been of crucial significance in the medical field in treating numerous diseases of remotely located patients.Such an effort came to be known as telemedicine, of which teleradiology stands as one significant branch.



It is the branch of telemedicine, where radiologist interpret medical images by not physically present at the location (off site medical image interpretation).The main concept behind introduction of teleradiology is to reduce the cost associated with on-site image interpretation by the radiologist.



Teleradiology reduces the workload created due to large number of radiological scans as compared to the number of radiologists' present.The teleradiology also allows second opinion from experts.



The technological advancements in the field of telemedicine is expected to cause a paradigm shift in the teleradiology market.



The development of medical imaging during the past 30 years has been one of the greatest success stories in the history of medicine and applied sciences at large.The significant progress made in visualizing anatomy and function of the human body, thereby empowering medical doctors to exclude, detect, characterize, and eventually treat diseases, has revolutionized medicine.



However, with millions of medical images generated each year, healthcare organizations face an enormous task as they struggle to manage, access, analyze, and interpret the large volumes of images while also trying to reduce costs.The increasing volume of data and patient information has substantially deteriorated the performance of hospitals and health systems across the globe.



The telemedicine provides clinical health care at a distance, it also helps to eliminate distance barriers and can improve access to various medical services in distant rural communities. In other words, Telemedicine has truly become a global industry.



Telemedicine has helped physicians to meet the demand for medical care without causing delays in diagnosis and treatment.This technology has grown steadily worldwide and has improved the quality of healthcare.



It has also provided medical care to the rural patients who often have limited resources to receive quality medical care. The telemedicine is gradually improving its access globally.



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global teleradiology services market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market.



The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the medical services associated with the global teleradiology market across different regions. The market has been segmented into 'technology type,' 'imaging modality,' 'application,' 'end user,' and 'regions.' The teleradiology services market (by technology) is segmented into Web-based Teleradiology Services and Cloud-based Teleradiology Services. On the basis of imaging modality, the market is segmented as Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Imaging (PET/CT), Ultrasound Systems, Mammography, X-Ray, and Others. Based on application, the market is segmented as Radiology Information System (RIS), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Integrated (RIS and PACS), and Others. The end user segment contains Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, ASCs, and others.



The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions.The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



The global teleradiology services market was valued $2.63 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period between 2018 and 2026.



As the incidence of chronic diseases is rising at a much faster pace and the demand is also increasing for advance diagnostics and therapeutics that not only completely cure the disease but also improve the quality of life of the patients.Recent progresses in deep learning have shed new light on medical software by allowing discovering morphological and/or textural patterns in images solely from data.



As machine learning methods have achieved the state-of-the-art performance over different medical applications, its use for further improvement can be the major step in the medical image analysis field.Other factors contributing to the growth of the teleradiology services market include the increasing number of diagnostic imaging centers, increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis and screening benefits, government support, and technological advancements in various imaging modalities.



The major challenges to the growth of the market constitutes the high installation cost, shortage of skilled radiologists, lack of face to face interaction, and lack of reimbursement and regularized regulations.



On the basis of regions, the global teleradiology services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. North America is the leading contributor to the global teleradiology services market and contributed 36.20% in terms of revenue to the global market in 2017. However, Europe and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 13% and 15% in terms of revenue respectively, during the forecast period. The growth of the teleradiology market is attributed to various factors such as high demand by customers for more convenient and sophisticated medical care, reduced healthcare cost, and enhanced user satisfaction. Telehealth applications are widening in the healthcare IT market since patients are getting medical care at their home itself with significant reduction in the healthcare expenditure.



The key players who have been contributing significantly to the teleradiology services company market includes RadNet, Inc., Envision Healthcare Corporation, MEDNAX Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Everlight Radiology Pty Ltd., 4ways Healthcare Limited, Global Diagnostics, Vision Radiology, Vital Radiology Services, USARAD Holdings, Inc., Argus Radiology, Foundation Radiology, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., and Teleradiology Solutions, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• The U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)



