Global Television Services Market (2021 to 2027) - by Delivery Platform, Revenue Model, and Broadcaster Type

The television services market size was valued at $332,600 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $499,800 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5. 4% from 2021 to 2027.



Television services involve accessing entertainment and informational material, including music, videos, news over a television set, which are broadcasted by the TV services providers. The television industry is witnessing a dynamic transition from traditional broadcasting to broadband broadcasting. An increase in the internet user base and acceptance of the internet-of-things is major factor influencing the growth of the global television services market. In addition, technological advancements in TVs such as 4K TV, HDTV, and IPTV, which enhance the viewing experience of the people are promoting consumers to buy TV household, which further bolsters the demand for television services.



The surge in the penetration of internet connected smart TVs is one of the key factors that drive the growth of the television services market. This is attributed to the fact that smart TVs and connected TVs are majorly used in household, owing to their high utility and smart features and also enable to connect to smartphones and to the internet.

Over-the-top media service is a streaming media services offered directly to viewers via the internet. The over-the-top television (OTT) content can be directly downloaded or viewed on users' demand. Proliferation in the adoption of internet-enabled devices such as smart TVs, IPTVs, and connected TVs significantly promotes the growth of the OTT media services, which, in turn, is expected to augment the growth of the television services market during the forecast period. Some of the OTT TV media service providers operating in the market include Netflix, Inc., Hulu, LLC, Amazon. com, Inc., and Google LLC.

However, digital illiteracy and lack of digital infrastructures such as digital communication, computing or data storage, Wi-Fi network, applications, and software limit the growth of the television services market. On the contrary, the increase in the internet user base and technological development in TV broadcasting are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for new entrants in the television services market.



The report segments the global television services market into the delivery platform, revenue model, and broadcaster type and region. On the basis of the delivery platform, the market is categorized into the digital terrestrial broadcast, satellite broadcast, cable television broadcasting, internet protocol television (IPTV), and over-the-top television (OTT). By revenue model, it is segregated into subscription and advertisement. According to the broadcaster type, it is divided into public and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U. S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The major players operating in the market are CANAL+ GROUP, Time Warner, Inc., Viacom CBS Inc., Channel Four Television Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., Viacom International, Inc., A&E Television Networks, LLC, British Broadcasting Corporation, 21st Century Fox, and Comcast Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Secondary Research

1.3.2. Primary Research

1.3.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. The Rise in Disposable Income

3.5.1.2. Technological Advancements in Broadcast Industry and Increasing Demand for Smart Tv

3.5.1.3. Growing Demand for Improved Distribution Infrastructure to Propel the Growth

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Digital Illiteracy and Limited Digital Infrastructure

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological Advancement in the Television Devices

3.5.3.2. Digital Transformation in Media & Entertainment Industry

3.5.3.3. The Future of Tv: from Broadcast to Broadband

3.6. Impact of Covid-19 on Television Services Market



Chapter 4: Television Services Market, by Delivery Platform

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Digital Terrestrial Broadcast

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Satellite Broadcast

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Cable Television Broadcasting

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Internet Protocol Television (Iptv)

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. Over-The-Top Television (Ott)

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5: Television Services Market, by Revenue Model

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Subscription

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Advertisement

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6: Television Services Market, by Broadcaster Type

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Public

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7: Television Services Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competition Landscape

8.1. Top Winning Strategies

8.2. Competitive Dashboard

8.3. Competitive Heat Map

8.4. Key Developments

8.4.1. Partnership

8.4.2. Business Expansion

8.4.3. Product Launch



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Canal+ Group

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Time Warner, Inc.

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company Snapshot

9.2.4. Operating Business Segments

9.2.5. Product Portfolio

9.2.6. R&D Expenditure

9.2.7. Business Performance

9.3. Viacom Cbs Inc.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company Snapshot

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.4. Channel Four Television Corporation

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company Snapshot

9.4.4. Product Portfolio

9.5. Centurylink, Inc.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company Snapshot

9.5.4. Product Portfolio

9.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Viacom International, Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Product Portfolio

9.7. A&E Television Networks, LLC

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company Snapshot

9.7.4. Operating Business Segments

9.7.5. Product Portfolio

9.7.6. Business Performance

9.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.8. British Broadcasting Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.9.21St Century Fox

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Product Portfolio

9.10. Comcast Corporation

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company Snapshot

9.10.4. Product Portfolio

9.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



