Global Termite Bait Systems Market 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

The "Termite Bait Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Termite Bait Systems market accounted for $220.45 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $426.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2026.

The environmental friendly nature of termite baits products and increases in the occurrence of termite infestations are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness among the people & low adoption rate are restraining the market growth. Higher preference of modern and sustainable products among consumers provides ample of opportunities for the market.

A termite is a kind of insect that spoils property, particularly wood and wooden structures. Baits are a vital tool for termite control and prevention programs. A standard termite treatment in home areas is done with a topsoil-applied liquid termiticide. A termite bait system is a type of full termite control kit. It is used for the long term. For finest results, termite baits systems need suitable protection and monitoring. The rising commercial and industrial construction activities have led to an augmented demand for termite control services.

Amongst Station, In-Ground segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The convenience in the usage of these products is a main reason supporting the acceptance of in-ground bait stations among consumers. By geography, Asia Pacific is dominating the market during the forecast period due to the booming infrastructure activities, quick urbanization and the need to meet the demands of a increasing urban population in this region. As a result, the demand for termite bait systems is predictable to expand momentum in this region in the upcoming years.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Termite Bait Systems Market, By Distribution Channel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Online Channel

5.3 Offline Channel



6 Global Termite Bait Systems Market, By Station

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Above-Ground

6.3 In-Ground



7 Global Termite Bait Systems Market, By Termite Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drywood Termites

7.3 Subterranean Termites

7.4 Dampwood Termites

7.5 Other Termite Types

7.5.1 Conehead Termites

7.5.2 Desert Termites



8 Global Termite Bait Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture & Livestock Farms

8.3 Commercial & Industrial

8.4 Residential

8.5 Other Applications

8.5.1 Storage

8.5.2 Forestry

8.5.3 Transport Facilities



9 Global Termite Bait Systems Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Dowdupont

11.2 BASF

11.3 Bayer AG

11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.5 Syngenta

11.6 Spectrum Brands, Inc.

11.7 Ensystex

11.8 PCT International

11.9 Rentokil Initial Plc

11.10 Rollins, Inc.

11.11 The Terminix International Company LP

11.12 Arrow Exterminators, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6xrtds/global_termite?w=5

