Global Termite Bait Systems Market 2018-2023: Higher Preference of Innovative and Sustainable Products Among Customers

The "Termite Bait Systems Market by Termite Type (Subterranean, Dampwood, Drywood), Station Type (In-Ground, Above-Ground), Application (Commercial & Industrial, Residential, Agriculture & Livestock Farms), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The termite bait systems market is estimated to be USD 260.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 342.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.60%

The environmental benefits associated with termite bait systems are a major factor contributing to the growth of this market, globally. Due to the growing housing market and increasing prevalence of termite population due to the poor building practices, the market for termite bait systems is projected to grow in the coming years.







The termite bait systems market is a relatively small sector in the termite control industry; however, the market has been growing at a significant rate due to the increasing need for effective termite management with less toxic methods in different sectors such as commercial and residential, in developed countries.







Subterranean termites occur in greater numbers in warm countries in the southern hemisphere. They infest homes from the ground level; it is easier to prevent subterranean termite infestations than drywood termite infestations. The most common control measures for subterranean termite infestations include placing bait stations around the house. Therefore, with respect to termite type, subterranean termites are estimated to dominate the termite bait systems market in 2018. This is due to the strong demand for these products & services in the North American and Asia Pacific regions.







The termite bait systems market, in terms of station type, is estimated to be dominated by in-ground bait stations in 2018. The main function of the in-ground station type is to monitor termite activities below the ground level of and around homes and apartments. Since subterranean termite species are predominantly found below the ground, consumers give high preference to in-ground termite bait stations. The convenience in the use of these products is a major reason supporting the acceptance of in-ground bait stations among consumers.







In this report, on the basis of application, the market has been segmented into commercial & industrial, residential, agriculture & livestock farms, and others that include forestry, storage, and transport facilities. The commercial & industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. This dominance can be attributed to the need to avoid heavy infrastructure losses from termite damage in the commercial & industrial sector.







Termite Bait Systems Market







North America accounted for the largest share in 2017; followed by Asia Pacific, owing to the growing adoption of termite bait systems in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and China. Subterranean termites are widespread in North America and responsible for 90% of the management and damage costs in the US. In addition, the use of termite bait systems is high in the residential sector due to the presence of a large number of wooden houses, consumer awareness, and the strong presence & consumer reach of service providers in this region. Thus, the North American region dominated the termite bait systems market in 2017.







Factors driving the growth of the termite bait systems market are its environment-friendly nature, convenient application process, and changing climatic conditions that fuel the prevalence of termite attacks.







The major factors restraining the growth of the termite bait systems market are the high initial investment, renewal costs for contract maintenance, and lack of awareness. However, the market has strong prospects in the coming years, such as high consumer preference for innovative and sustainable products, and growing market opportunities in urban residential areas.





6 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Termite Type

6.1 Introduction



6.2 Subterranean Termites



6.3 Dampwood Termites



6.4 Drywood Termites



6.5 Other Termite Types







7 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Station Type

7.1 Introduction



7.2 In-Ground



7.3 Above-Ground

8 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction



8.2 Commercial & Industrial



8.3 Residential



8.4 Agriculture & Livestock Farms



8.5 Other Applications







9 Termite Bait Systems Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction



9.2 North America



9.2.1 US



9.2.2 Canada



9.2.3 Mexico



9.3 Asia Pacific



9.3.1 Australia



9.3.2 China



9.3.3 Japan



9.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific



9.4 South America



9.4.1 Brazil



9.4.2 Argentina



9.4.3 Rest of South America



9.5 Europe



9.5.1 France



9.5.2 Italy



9.5.3 Spain



9.5.4 Rest of Europe



9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9.6.1 South Africa



9.6.2 Egypt



9.6.3 Others in RoW







10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview



10.2 Company Rankings



10.2.1 Termiticide (Bait) Manufacturers



10.2.2 Termite Control Service Providers



10.3 Competitive Scenario



10.3.1 New Product Launches



10.3.2 Expansions



10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



10.3.4 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures







11 Company Profiles

11.1 Termite Bait Manufacturers



11.1.1 Dowdupont



11.1.2 BASF



11.1.3 Bayer AG



11.1.4 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.



11.1.5 Syngenta



11.1.6 Spectrum Brands, Inc.



11.1.7 Ensystex



11.1.8 Pct International



11.2 Termite Control Service Providers



11.2.1 Rentokil Initial Plc



11.2.2 Rollins, Inc.



11.2.3 The Terminix International Company LP



11.2.4 Arrow Exterminators, Inc.







