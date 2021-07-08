Global Tert-Butylamine Market 2021-2028: Growing Demand from Rubber Industries & Rise in Application of Pharmaceutical Sectors

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market By Product Type (Industrial Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade), By Application (Chemical Intermediaries, Pharmaceuticals, Pesticides, and Others), By End-Use Industry, and By Region, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tert-Butylamine (tBA) market size is expected to reach USD 480.1 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing consumption of tert-Butylamine for making colorants and dyes, as well as pesticides is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Rising investments by major manufacturers to increase production capacities by setting up new manufacturing plants to cater to ongoing product demand.



Increasing consumption of tert-Butylamine in agrochemicals industry for making pesticides such as Terbutryn, Terbacil, etc., and in pharmaceuticals for making various drugs are major factors driving market growth.



Increasing sales of automobiles and need for manufacturing superior quality tires is expected to impact growth of the global tert-Butylamine (tBA) market positively. Rapidly growing rubber industry, and increasing demand for tert-Butylamine chemicals to manufacture durable tires that provide strength to withstand harsh environment and extreme temperatures is expected to drive market growth.



Fluctuating costs of raw materials, ill-effects of prolonged exposure to tert-Butylamine that could affect lungs, and can cause shortage of breath and buildup fluid in the lungs are factors that could hamper growth of the global tert-Butylamine market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the pharmaceuticals grade segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to increasing prevalence of blood pressure illness and rising consumption of tBA for production of anti-hypertensive drugs for treating blood pressure.

The industrial grade segment is expected to register higher revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Industrial products are well-suited for rugged conditions and can tolerate extreme conditions encountered during transportation.

Among the application segments, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Among the end-use industry segments, the agrochemical segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The healthcare segment accounted for considerably high revenue share in 2020, due to prevalence of various diseases and disorders, and rising need for tBA for manufacturing various drugs.

The Asia Pacific tBA market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to rapidly growing industries including rubber processing, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals resulting in higer demand for tBA products.

North America tert-Butylamine (tBA) market accounted for significantly large share in terms of revenue in 2020, due to increasing automobile sales in countries in the region.

Increasing adoption of agrochemicals to enhance crop yield in Latin America as well as Middle East and Africa markets is expected to drive demand for tert-Butylamine from these regional markets.

as well as and markets is expected to drive demand for tert-Butylamine from these regional markets. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from rubber industries

4.2.2.2. Rise in application of pharmaceutical sectors

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile raw material prices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. tert-Butylamine (tBA) By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Industrial Grade

5.3. Pharmaceutical Grade



Chapter 6. tert-Butylamine (tBA) By Application Insights & Trends

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Chemical Intermediaries

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.3. Pharmaceuticals

6.4. Pesticides

6.5. Others (Gas purification agent, and dyes)



Chapter 7. tert-Butylamine (tBA) By End-Use Industry Insights & Trends

7.1. End-Use Industry Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Agrochemicals

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Rubber Processing Industries



Chapter 8. tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market Regional Outlook

8.1. tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Zibo Fufeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Linshu Huasheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sterling Chemicals

Tianjin Luhua Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Vinati Organics Limited

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co. Ltd.

Chemopharma.

