Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market to Reach $35.7 Billion by 2027
Nov 04, 2022, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's New for 2022?
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Test and Measurement Equipment estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Mechanical Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$23.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the General Purpose Test Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Test and Measurement Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Adlink Technology
Advantest
Ametek
Anritsu
B&K Precision
Ds Instruments
Dynamicsignals
EXFO
Fortive
Freedom Communication
Giga-Tronics
Gw Instek
Keysight Technologies
Leader Instruments
National Instruments Corp.
Rigol Technologies
Rohde & Schwarz
Saluki
Stanford Research Systems
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Vaunix
Viavi Solutions
Yokogawa Electric
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Test and Measurement Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033104/?utm_source=PRN
