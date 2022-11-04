NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's New for 2022?



Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market to Reach $35.7 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Test and Measurement Equipment estimated at US$24.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Mechanical Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$23.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the General Purpose Test Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Test and Measurement Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

Adlink Technology

Advantest

Ametek

Anritsu

B&K Precision

Ds Instruments

Dynamicsignals

EXFO

Fortive

Freedom Communication

Giga-Tronics

Gw Instek

Keysight Technologies

Leader Instruments

National Instruments Corp.

Rigol Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Saluki

Stanford Research Systems

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Vaunix

Viavi Solutions

Yokogawa Electric







