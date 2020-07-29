Global Test Data Management Market Outlook 2020-2025 with IBM, CA Technologies, Informatica, Delphix, and Original Software Dominating

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Test Data Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global test data management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Test data management software reduces the time to market the company's product, and protects against loss of data generated from test software, which are some of the factors fueling the growth of the test data management market.

The rapid adoption of automation and cloud technologies across enterprises and businesses resulted in tremendous data generation and cloud data traffic and hence, fueled the growth of data management software, which in turn has increased the demand of the test data management market. And over 90% of enterprises using the cloud as part of their businesses reported that the volume of internet traffic has been increasing exponentially.

According to Cisco Report, global IP traffic will reach an annual run rate of 2.3 zettabytes in 2020, up from an annual run rate of 870.3 exabytes in 2015. Furthermore, the IP traffic will grow 3-fold from 2015 to 2020, a compound annual growth rate of 22% due to increase adoption of cloud technologies across the industries.

Nowadays, the application generates more and more data which is difficult and costly to manage. For instance, every terabyte of data growth in production, ten terabytes are used for development, testing, and other non-production use cases and thus, increase the cost. So now the companies are investing to gain economies of scale through centralization and many IT teams are expanding the scope of test data management to include the use of synthetic data generation tools, subsetting, and most recently, masking to manipulate production data and to increase the testing speed by up to 25%.

However, the lack of knowledge of the testers for the creation of alternate data solutions can hamper the growth of the market in the future.



Key Market Trends



Retail Sector Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

Retailers utilize data management software to understand the demographic data, such as shopping habits, purchase history, and preferences, to design their promotional and market growth strategies and is expected to increase the demand for test data management tools due to the huge dependency of their profit on the data management software.

Due to the fast, reliable, and user-friendly interface of the website, customers are opting online over brick-and-mortar retailers and resulting in ever-growing data. However, the data needed to test such a site often comes from multiple legacy databases, organized around complex hierarchies and containing stale data, such as discontinued products and old promotional campaigns. Hence, IT companies are developing testing tools by utilizing production database tools to eliminate the work previously performed by the retailer, allowing testers to refresh their test data in minutes, with the click of a mouse.

For instance, Informatica developed a new test data provisioning process based on the Informatica solution that is streamlined and automated in a self-service model and eliminated a lot of process waste in the whole testing lifecycle and ultimately improved the application quality. The Informatica Test Data Management has shrunken the time to market new products and services by 20%, lowered IT costs, and ensured that they meet their compliance goals around data privacy. It has helped United States retailers to reduce its test data provisioning time by more than 95% and achieve a 33% reduction in overall test cycle time.

retailers to reduce its test data provisioning time by more than 95% and achieve a 33% reduction in overall test cycle time. The COVID-19 has disrupted the retail industry as most of the shopping malls are shut to prevent the spread of the virus. Moreover, customers from all demographics, but especially those over 50, have shifted to online shopping and delivery services that are expected to be a long-term impact on retail food and grocery market. It is expected to drive the test data management market in the forecast period.

North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

North America is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period, mainly due to the increase in IT spending, acceptance of innovative and advanced technologies, and the presence of a large number of significant market vendors in the region.

is expected to dominate the market studied over the forecast period, mainly due to the increase in IT spending, acceptance of innovative and advanced technologies, and the presence of a large number of significant market vendors in the region. According to the report, IT spending on products and services in North America is forecast to grow 3.7% in 2019, will exceed USD 1 trillion in 2020, and account for 40% of all worldwide revenues over the period. Further, United States spending on software will grow at a healthy 7.9% CAGR over the forecast period, making it the largest category by 2020.

is forecast to grow 3.7% in 2019, will exceed in 2020, and account for 40% of all worldwide revenues over the period. Further, spending on software will grow at a healthy 7.9% CAGR over the forecast period, making it the largest category by 2020. Moreover, changing technology, regulations, and customer expectations are transforming financial services pushing financial institutions to be more agile and open while maintaining tight security and data privacy. It has led to the collaboration of many BFSI organizations with IT service providers. For instance, in 2019, Bank of America partnered with IBM to build a cloud for banks that has security, privacy, and bank-specific regulatory compliance built-in. The bank will host key applications and workloads to support the requirements and privacy and safety expectations of its 66 million banking customers and is expected to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape



The test data management market is concentrated and is dominated by a few major players like IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Informatica LLC, Delphix Corporation, and Original Software. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

March 2020 - Delphix Corporation, the industry leader in DataOps has partnered with SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, to work together to support rapid and secure access to data for clients in the financial sector using Murex and Wallstreet Suite (WSS). Delphix's DataOps platform offers more cost-effective and efficient deployment to development and test environment, significantly speeding up functionality improvements and performing upgrades as well as protecting production data used in non-production environments for enterprise businesses using complex systems such as Murex and WSS.

January 2020 - Averna developed a new off-the-shelf test package manager software solution with the release of Averna Deploy, the latest in their smart data management suite. It ensures all manufacturing activities remain accurate and reliable with the most up to date software versions installed on systems throughout smart facilities. With this off-the-shelf tool, all updated software revisions are automatically deployed to every test station and asset.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Data Management Software to Protect Against Loss of Data Generated from Test Software

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Knowledge to the Testers for the Creation of Alternate Data Solutions

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Reduce Human Error in the Calculation Process

4.5 PESTEL Analysis

4.6 Market Opportunities

4.7 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

4.8 Impact of COVID-19



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Data Subsetting

5.2.2 Data Masking

5.2.3 Data Compliance and Security

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Retail

5.3.3 Telecom and IT

5.3.4 Education

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Computer Associates International, Inc.

6.1.3 Delphix Corporation

6.1.4 Informatica LLC

6.1.5 Original Software

6.1.6 Compuware Corporation

6.1.7 Mentis Technologies LLC

6.1.8 Cigniti Technologies

6.1.9 DATPROF

6.1.10 Solix Technologies, Inc.

6.1.11 Ekobit d.o.o.

6.1.12 Innovative Routines International



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



