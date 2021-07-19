Global Testing and Commissioning Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Testing and Commissioning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global testing and commissioning market reached a value of US$ 208.6 Billion in 2020. Testing and commissioning, or testing, inspection & certification (TIC), refer to a set of procedures, which are conducted to ensure that the services, infrastructure and products meet with the mandated regulations and standards in terms of quality and safety. These processes include on-site or laboratory testing, documentary checks, data consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission can be carried out on behalf of either private or public authorities, or the purchaser or end user, independently of stakeholders, or at the request of the manufacturer. These procedures are required throughout the supply chain and are valid across all industries. In recent years, the globalization of trade has led to the emergence of complex supply chains impacting the product quality, which has created an increased requirement for improved testing and commissioning processes.



Over the past few years, integrated sensors, predictive maintenance and digital inspection have replaced physical or manual procedures. This has enabled market players to offer premium testing and commissioning services to end users with the adoption of digital processing improvements and Big Data to gather information from different sources. Besides, the implementation of new and revised regulations has led to a significant shift from a voluntary-based risk management approach to mandatory testing services. Moreover, the industry has been witnessing growth in developing economies, like China, on account of a rise in the number of acquisitions and mergers, coupled with deals including new tax, cultural and legislative regimes. For instance, in 2019, the France-based testing, inspection and certification services provider, Bureau Veritas acquired the China-based food testing and certification firm, Shenzhen Total-Test Technology. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global testing and commissioning market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, DEKRA SE, and TUV SUD AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global testing and commissioning market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on global testing and commissioning market?

Which are the popular service types?

What are the several commissioning types?

What are the leading sourcing types?

What are the major end use sectors?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global testing and commissioning market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global testing and commissioning market?

What is the structure of the global testing and commissioning market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global testing and commissioning market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Testing and Commissioning Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Service Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Commissioning Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Sourcing Type

5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.13 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Service Type

6.1 Testing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Certification

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Commissioning

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Commissioning Type

7.1 Initial Commissioning

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retro Commissioning

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Monitor-Based Commissioning

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Sourcing Type

8.1 Inhouse

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Outsourced

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

9.1 Construction

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Consumer Products

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Life Sciences

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Oil and Gas

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Food and Agriculture

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Marine and Offshore

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Transport and Aerospace

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast

9.9 Energy and Power

9.9.1 Market Trends

9.9.2 Market Forecast

9.10 Chemicals

9.10.1 Market Trends

9.10.2 Market Forecast

9.11 Others

9.11.1 Market Trends

9.11.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Europe

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 SGS SA

11.3.1.1 Company Overview

11.3.1.2 Description

11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.1.4 Financials

11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.2 Bureau Veritas SA

11.3.2.1 Company Overview

11.3.2.2 Description

11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.2.4 Financials

11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.3 Intertek Group plc

11.3.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.3.2 Description

11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.3.4 Financials

11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.4 DEKRA SE

11.3.4.1 Company Overview

11.3.4.2 Description

11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.4.4 Financials

11.3.5 TUV SUD AG

11.3.5.1 Company Overview

11.3.5.2 Description

11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

11.3.5.4 Financials



