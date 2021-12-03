Global Testing Equipment Market Trends & Forecast 2021-2025: Escalating Use of Advanced Medical Equipment and Improvement in Wireless Network Infrastructure Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Testing Equipment Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global testing equipment market by value, by end-user, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the testing equipment market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the testing equipment market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall testing equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global testing equipment market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of testing equipment produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the global testing equipment Market are Keysight Technologies Inc., Teradyne Inc., Advantest Corporation, and Cohu Inc. (LTX-Credence) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



The testing equipment market can be segmented on the basis of end-user (consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, telecom, energy and utility and others).



While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact from COVID-19, the global testing equipment market witnessed a mixed impact on it. Initially, the market witnessed a fall in the supply and shipment of testing equipment, however, the demand for testing equipment was more or less the same during the pandemic. Later in the year, the supply nearly matched the demand.



The global testing equipment market has increased during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

The global testing equipment market is expected to increase due to the increased demand for consumer electronic devices, increasing penetration of smart connected devices, rise in the automotive industry, increasing use of testing equipment in the industrial sector, and supportive government initiatives, yet the market faces some challenges such as, economic downturn, high cost associated with the testing equipment, increasing complexity of the devices, etc.

Key Topics Covered:





Global Market Analysis



Regional Market Analysis



Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Testing Equipment Market



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices

Increasing Penetration of Smart Connected Devices

Rise in Automotive Industry

Increasing Use of Testing Equipment in Industrial Sector

Supportive Government Initiatives

Challenges

Economic Downturn

High Cost Associated

Increasing Complexity of the Devices

Market Trends

Improvement in Wireless Network Infrastructure

Increasing Penetration of AI applications

Escalating Use of Advanced Medical Equipment

Rising Awareness to Reduce Carbon Emission

Competitive Landscape

Global Testing Equipment Market Players: A Financial Comparison

Company Profiles

Advantest Corporation

Cohu Inc. (LTX-Credence)

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Teradyne Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ou9m57

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets