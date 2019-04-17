Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market 2019-2024 - Growth Opportunities for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses in the TIC Ecosystem
The TIC market is estimated to grow from USD 209.4 billion in 2019 to USD 266.2 billion by 2024-growing at a CAGR of 4.91%.
The growth of the TIC market is driven by the increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing economies; high growth in product recalls across the world; high adoption of outsourcing service models by worldwide manufacturers; increased requirement for harmonized standards; surge in illicit trading, counterfeiting, and piracy practices across the world; and enforcement of rigorous government regulations and standards across various sectors. However, the complex nature of supply chains and long lead time for overseas qualification tests pose major challenges for players in the TIC market.
Escalating need to get products certified will boost the demand for certification services in the coming years
The market for certification services is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Certification demonstrates a company's credibility in the market. Certification services in the TIC market validate the result of a test or inspection against a range of pre-specified standards set by governments, international standardization institutions, or clients. Generally, certification or safety marks are applied to the product. This service is crucial for manufacturers to demonstrate the compliance of their products with specific standards and improve the marketability of their products.
Requirement of highly advanced capabilities and expertise to evaluate the performance and reduce the delivery time contributing to the growth of the automotive with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market for the automotive application is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive testing requires highly advanced capabilities and expertise to evaluate the performance and reduce the delivery time of a vehicle. Governments are increasingly focusing on implementing legislation to prevent road accidents and minimize the environmental impact of non-compliant vehicles. Manufacturers and suppliers have to ensure higher safety standards, sustainable quality, and operational excellence in meeting government safety standards.
The market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market in APAC is estimated to grow at the highest higher CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in APAC such as China and Japan are the most developed countries, with significant export capacity. However, its imports are mainly targeted at the agriculture, petroleum, and mining industries, among others. Major industries in APAC include consumer electronics, processed foods, and agriculture. These industries have a significant demand for TIC services to stay in compliance with international standards.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in TIC Market
4.2 TIC Market, By Sourcing Type
4.3 TIC Market, By Service Type
4.4 TIC Market in APAC, By Application and Service Type
4.5 TIC Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Disposable Income and Rapid Urbanization in Developing Economies
5.2.1.2 High Growth in Product Recalls Across the World
5.2.1.3 High Adoption of Outsourcing Service Model By Worldwide Manufacturers
5.2.1.4 Increased Requirement for Harmonized Standards
5.2.1.5 Surge in Illicit Trading, Counterfeiting, and Piracy Practices Across the World
5.2.1.6 Enforcement of Rigorous Government Regulations and Standards Across Various Sectors
5.2.2 Restraint
5.2.2.1 Diverse Standards and Regulations Across Geographies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities for Small- and Medium-Sized Businesses in the TIC Ecosystem
5.2.3.2 Consolidation of Fragmented Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complex Nature of Global Supply Chains
5.2.4.2 Long Lead Time for Overseas Qualification Assessments
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Core Industry Segments for Overall TIC Market
6.3.1.1 TIC Standards and Regulatory Bodies
6.3.1.2 Companies Offering TIC Services
6.3.1.3 End-User Industries
6.4 Key Industry Trends
6.5 Pest Analysis
6.5.1 Political Factors
6.5.2 Economic Factors
6.5.3 Social Factors
6.5.4 Technological Factors
7 TIC Market, By Service Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Testing
7.3 Inspection
7.4 Certification
7.5 Others
8 TIC Market, By Sourcing Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 In-House Services
8.3 Outsourced Services
9 TIC Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Consumer Goods and Retail
9.2.1 Personal Care and Beauty Products
9.2.2 Hard Goods
9.2.3 Softlines and Accessories
9.2.4 Toys and Juvenile Products
9.2.5 Electrical and Electronics
9.2.6 Others
9.3 Agriculture and Food
9.3.1 Seeds and Crops
9.3.2 Fertilizers
9.3.3 Commodities
9.3.4 Food
9.3.5 Forestry
9.3.6 Others
9.4 Chemicals
9.4.1 Asset Integrity Management Services
9.4.2 Project Lifecycle Services
9.4.3 Finished Product Services
9.4.4 Chemical Feedstocks Services
9.4.5 Others
9.5 Construction and Infrastructure
9.5.1 Project Management
9.5.2 Material Services
9.5.3 Construction Machinery and Equipment Services
9.5.4 Facilities Management and Inspection Services
9.5.5 Others
9.6 Energy & Power
9.6.1 Energy Sources
9.6.1.1 Nuclear
9.6.1.2 Wind
9.6.1.3 Solar
9.6.1.4 Alternative Fuels
9.6.1.5 Fuel Oils and Gases
9.6.1.6 Coal
9.6.2 Power Generation
9.6.3 Power Distribution
9.6.4 Asset Integrity Management Services
9.6.5 Project Lifecycle Services
9.6.6 Others
9.7 Industrial and Manufacturing
9.7.1 Supplier-Related Services
9.7.2 Production- and Product-Related Services
9.7.3 Project-Related Services
9.7.4 Others
9.8 Medical and Life Sciences
9.8.1 Medical Devices
9.8.2 Health, Beauty, and Wellness
9.8.3 Clinical Services
9.8.4 Laboratory Services
9.8.5 Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Services
9.8.6 Others
9.9 Mining
9.9.1 Inspection and Sampling Services
9.9.2 Analytical Services
9.9.3 Exploration Services
9.9.4 Metallurgy and Process Design Services
9.9.5 Production and Plant Services
9.9.6 Site Operations and Closure Services
9.9.7 Project Risk Assessment and Mitigation Services
9.10 Oil & Gas and Petroleum
9.10.1 Upstream
9.10.2 Downstream
9.10.3 Biofuels and Feedstock
9.10.4 Petrochemicals
9.10.5 Asset Integrity Management Services
9.10.6 Project Lifecycle Services
9.10.7 Others
9.11 Public Sector
9.11.1 Product Conformity Assessment Services
9.11.2 Monitoring Services
9.11.3 Valuation Services
9.11.4 Others
9.12 Automotive
9.12.1 Electrical Systems and Components
9.12.2 Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems
9.12.3 Telematics
9.12.4 Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants
9.12.5 Interior and Exterior Materials and Components
9.12.6 Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS)
9.12.7 Homologation Testing
9.12.8 Others
9.13 Aerospace
9.13.1 Aerospace Manufacturing Services
9.13.2 Aviation Management Services
9.13.3 Others
9.14 Marine
9.14.1 Marine Fuel Systems and Component Services
9.14.2 Ship Classification Services
9.14.3 Marine Materials and Equipment Services
9.14.4 Others
9.15 Rail
9.15.1 Rail Construction and Production Monitoring
9.15.2 Infrastructure Management
9.15.3 Others
9.16 Supply Chain and Logistics
9.16.1 Packaging & Handling
9.16.2 Risk Management
9.16.3 Others
9.17 It and Telecom
9.17.1 Telecom and It Infrastructure Equipment
9.17.2 Modules and Devices
9.18 Sports & Entertainment
9.18.1 Sports Venues and Facilities
9.18.2 Sporting Goods and Protective Equipment
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Players in TIC Market
11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.3.1 Acquisitions
11.3.2 Expansions
11.3.3 Service Launches
11.3.4 Others
12 Company Profiles
- ALS Limited
- Applus+
- Avomeen Analytical Services
- Bureau Veritas
- Dekra Se
- DNV Gl
- Element Materials Technology
- Envigo
- Eurofins Scientific
- Force Technology
- Gateway Analytical
- HV Technologies Inc.
- Intertek
- Keystone Compliance
- Kiwa Inspecta
- Lloyd's Register Group Limited
- Medistri Sa
- Mistras
- Rina S.P.A.
- Safety Assessment Federation (SAFED)
- SGS Group
- Technick Inpekcia
- TUV Nord Group
- TUV Rheinland
- TUV SUD
- Trk Loydu
- Ul LLC
- VDE Testing Institute
- Washington Laboratories Ltd.
