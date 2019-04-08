Global TETRA Terminals Market Report 2019: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2015-2022 - LTE Holds Potential to Steal the Thunder from TETRA

DUBLIN, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TETRA Terminals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Industries:

Transport

Public Safety

Utilities

Others

The report profiles 23 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Airbus Defence and Space ( France )

) Cobham plc (UK)

DAMM Cellular Systems A/S ( Denmark )

Cellular Systems A/S ( ) ETELM ( France )

) Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. ( China )

) Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Sepura PLC (UK)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA): An Introductory Prelude

Growing Importance of Critical Communication in Emergency, Public Safety & Enterprise Applications Fuels TETRA Deployments

Evolution of TETRA Standards from TETRA 1 to TEDS and to TETRA 3 Steers Market Expansion

Establishing TETRA PMR Standards at par with CMR Standards: The Game Changer for TETRA Technology

Evolutionary Pathway of CMR & PMR Critical Communication Technologies

Operator Adoption of TETRA 2 Essential for Laying a Strong Foundation for TETRA 3

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for TETRA Terminals Market

Europe Dominates the Market, Middle East & Africa to Set the Momentum

Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Rising Need for Convenient & Secure Communications Provides Fertile Environment for Mobile Radio Technologies

Growing Applications in Public Safety & Commercial Verticals Drive Growth

TETRA Supported Data Applications Gain Traction Among Public Safety Organizations

Data Applications Supported by Various Commercial Mobile Radio and TETRA PMR Standards

Major Data Applications for Critical Communications Users Ranked in Descending Order of Demand

Growing Emphasis on Disaster Management & Emergency Response Drives Demand

Rapid Shift from Analog to Digital Radio Triggers Robust Growth Opportunities

Future Proof Communication Enabled by Hybridization & Broadband-Narrowband Integration Accelerates Adoption

TETRA Battles for Space among Myriad of Critical Communication Technologies

LTE Holds Potential to Steal the Thunder from TETRA

Advanced LTE Technologies to Usher in the Era of Smart Public Safety Radio Communication

Standardizing LTE-based TETRA 3 Broadband: Critically Important for Future Success

Challenges in Implementing LTE-Based TETRA & Pure LTE Critical Communications

Interoperability: A Key Success Factor



4. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

TETRA Technology: Introduction

TETRA Operation Modes

Trunked Mode Operation (TMO)

Direct Mode Operation (DMO)

Pros and Cons

Digital Technology

Voice Quality

RF Coverage

Non-Voice Services

Security

Cost Factors

Economies of Scale

Competition

Technology Maturity

Life Cycle Cost

Trunking

Additional Services/Facilities

Disadvantages

Tetra Association

End-User Analysis

Public Safety Radio Services

Police Radio Service

Fire Radio Service

Local Government Radio Service

Highway Maintenance Radio Service

Land Transportation Radio Services

Motor Carrier Radio Service

Railroad Radio Service

Taxicab Radio Service

Automobile Emergency Radio Service



5. TETRA STANDARDS: A DETAILED REVIEW

TETRA 1 Radio System

Rationale for Utilizing TDMA Technology for TETRA 1

TETRA Release 2

TETRA Enhanced Data Service (TEDS)

TETRA 3

TCCA Plays Pivotal Role in Expanding Geographic Presence of TETRA

TCCA Working to Ensure Adequate Spectrum for Broadband Critical Communications over LTE



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Airbus, Hytera & Motorola Dominate the Global TETRA Handsets Market

Hytera Makes a Big Leap with Sepura Acquisition

Motorola Delivers Extensive PMR Product Portfolio

Airbus' Share in TETRA Market Wanes

Other Major PMR Players to Foray Into TETRA Market

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals involving TETRA & Related Technologies Vendors (2015-2018)



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Airbus Demonstrates Viewcor with New Capabilities

Motorola Solutions Launches ST7500 Compact TETRA Radio

SIEMENS and DAMM Successfully Test ETCS-over-TETRA Solution

Sepura Bags Airwave & NCSC Approval for SC21 Hand-Portable in the UK

Airbus Showcases Tactilon Dabat with New Features

Motorola Rolls Out DIMETRA Express

Hytera Unveils DIB-R5 Outdoor Base Station

Sepura Unveils SC21 Smart TETRA Hand-Held Radio

Motorola Unveils DIMETRA X Core Scalable TETRA System



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Airbus Modernizes the US Army's Secure Mobile Communication System at Fort Irwin

Airbus to Upgrade TETRA Network for Stadtwerke Mnchen

Airbus Divests Plant Holdings to Motorola Solutions

Airbus Inks New Tetra Network Contract with Justtop in Beijing

Motorola to Expand TETRA Network for Georgia's Emergency Management Service

Motorola to Deploy DIMETRA X Core TETRA System for HEP of Croatia

Motorola Solutions Wins New Contract from Polish Army

Motorola Solutions Wins TETRA Systems Supply Contract from German Authorities

Hytera Inks TETRA Technology Contracts in Brazil

Sintel Italia Inks Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Sepura

JVCKENWOOD Acquires Stake in Tait Communications

Teltronic to Supply TETRA Solution to PT. Mobinet Indonesia

DAMM to Deploy DAMM TetraFlex Radio System in Kannur International Airport

Sepura Commences TETRA Terminals Manufacturing in Shenzhen

Hytera Communications Snaps Up Sepura Group

Motorola Solutions Acquires Kodiak Networks

Motorola Solutions Opens New Office in Milan

DAMM Establishes DAMM Cellular Systems in the US

DAMM to Provide TETRA System for Mumbai Monorail Phase II

Sepura to Supply TETRA System to Tata Steel's Flagship Site in Netherlands

Hytera Installs TETRA Network in Chemung County's Bus System in New York

Teltronic to Deploy Complete TETRA Solution for Manila Metro Rail Transit Line 7

Motorola Solutions Collaborates with Norwegian Ndnett and Finnish VIRVE Network

Hytera to Deploy Nationwide TETRA System in Angola

Teltronic Agrees to Supply Further TETRA Onboard Radio Equipment for Madrid Metro

Hytera Delivers TETRA Solution to Ras Al Khair SWCC Plant in Saudi Arabia

ETELM Joins Hands with Nemergent to Develop MCPTT Solution



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

US Emerges as a Niche Market for TETRA Technology

FCC Ruling Unlocks US Market to TETRA

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Europe

A. Market Analysis

The Most Dominant Consumer of TETRA Technology

TETRA Gains Traction across Multifarious Verticals in Europe

Airbus Defence and Space Leads Development of PMR Technology in France

Challenges Involved with Enabling Critical Communications in the UK

UK Government Mulls Transition from TETRA to LTE

Path to LTE Based Critical Communications Paved With Challenges

Norway's DNK to Enhance Ndnett TETRA Network

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

China's TETRA Network Grows by Leaps and Bounds

Multinational Players Keenly Eye Thriving Chinese LMR Market

TETRA Faces the Heat from Competing PDT and LTE Communications Technologies in China

Competitive Scenario

TETRA Adoption Scenario across Rest of Asia-Pacific Region

B. Market Analytics



