Global Text Analytics Industry
Global Text Analytics Market to Reach $15.8 Billion by 2027
Aug 26, 2020, 10:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Text Analytics estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.8% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Text Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Averbis GmbH
- Bitext Innovations S.L.
- Clarabridge, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Infegy, Inc.
- KNIME AG
- Lexalytics, Inc.
- Luminoso Technologies, Inc.
- Meaningcloud LLC
- Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.
- OpenText Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Text Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Text Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Text Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Customer experience management (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 8: Customer experience management (Application) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Marketing management (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Marketing management (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Governance, risk, and compliance management
(Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Governance, risk, and compliance management
(Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Document management (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Document management (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Workforce management (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Workforce management (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Text Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Text Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Text Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Text Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Text Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Text Analytics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japanese Market for Text Analytics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Japanese Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Text
Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Text Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Text Analytics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Chinese Text Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Chinese Demand for Text Analytics in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Chinese Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Text Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 35: European Text Analytics Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 36: European Text Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Text Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 38: European Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European Text Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 40: European Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: Text Analytics Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 42: French Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Text Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Text Analytics Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Text Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 46: German Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Text Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Text Analytics Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Text Analytics Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Italian Text Analytics Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 51: Italian Demand for Text Analytics in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Italian Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Text Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: United Kingdom Text Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Text Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Text Analytics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Text Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Text Analytics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe Text Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Text Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Text Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Text Analytics Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Text Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Text Analytics Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Text Analytics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of World Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
