Global Text Analytics Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Text Analytics estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.8% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.4% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799792/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Text Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Averbis GmbH

Bitext Innovations S.L.

Clarabridge, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infegy, Inc.

KNIME AG

Lexalytics, Inc.

Luminoso Technologies, Inc.

Meaningcloud LLC

Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799792/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Text Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Text Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Text Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Customer experience management (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 8: Customer experience management (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Marketing management (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Marketing management (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Governance, risk, and compliance management

(Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Governance, risk, and compliance management

(Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Document management (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Document management (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Workforce management (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Workforce management (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Text Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Text Analytics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: United States Text Analytics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Text Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Text Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Text Analytics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Market for Text Analytics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Japanese Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Text

Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Text Analytics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Text Analytics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Chinese Text Analytics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 33: Chinese Demand for Text Analytics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Chinese Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Text Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 35: European Text Analytics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 36: European Text Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Text Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 38: European Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: European Text Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 40: European Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 41: Text Analytics Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 42: French Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Text Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Text Analytics Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 45: Text Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 46: German Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Text Analytics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Text Analytics Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Text Analytics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Italian Text Analytics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 51: Italian Demand for Text Analytics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Italian Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Text Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: United Kingdom Text Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Text Analytics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Text Analytics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 57: Rest of Europe Text Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe Text Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Rest of Europe Text Analytics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Text Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Text Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Text Analytics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Text Analytics Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 65: Rest of World Text Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Text Analytics Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Rest of World Text Analytics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of World Text Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799792/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

