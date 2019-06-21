Global Textile Chemicals Market 2019-2024 with Solvay, Arkema Group, Honeywell International Inc., and Huntsman International Dominating

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for textile chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

One of the major factors driving the market studied is the robust growth of the apparel market in developing economies. However, growing popularity of bio-based alternatives is likely to restrain the market.

Growing demand for industrial fabrics in North America is also likely to boost the demand during the forecast period.

is also likely to boost the demand during the forecast period. Development of smart textiles is likely to act as an opportunity for the market growth in future.

Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Home Furnishing Application to Dominate the market

In 2018, home furnishing application has accounted for the major market share.

Increasing construction market across the globe primarily in countries, such as China , and India is boosting the demand for home furnishing applications.

, and is boosting the demand for home furnishing applications. Some of the major home furnishing applications inlcude bed sheets, towels, upholstery, curtains, rugs, carpets, table linen, window treatments, etc.

Shifting trend towards soft furnishings in homes is likely to further boost the fabric softeners in the home furnishing applications during the forecast period.

Hence, owing the aforementioned factors, home furnishing application is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the leading market share holder followed by North America and Europe .

was the leading market share holder followed by and . The extensive demand for textiles in countries, such as India and China , from the apparels and the home furnishing sectors have made Asia-Pacific an area of immense potential and opportunities.

and , from the apparels and the home furnishing sectors have made an area of immense potential and opportunities. China has been the biggest textile and apparel exporter in the world since 1994. China dominates the global low to medium end market through mainly engaging in OEM manufacturing and processing while the EU continues to dominate global upmarket and high-quality textiles, clothing, and footwear.

has been the biggest textile and apparel exporter in the world since 1994. dominates the global low to medium end market through mainly engaging in OEM manufacturing and processing while the EU continues to dominate global upmarket and high-quality textiles, clothing, and footwear. The growing e-commerce sales of textiles and apparels in the country is one of the major driving factors driving the textile chemicals market.

Hence, owing to the above mentioned reasons, Asia-Pacific region is likely to continue dominating the textile chemicals market.

Competitive Landscape



The global market for textile chemicals market is fragmented, as there are numerous players in the market. Key players in the textile chemicals market include Solvay, Arkema Group, Honeywell International Inc., and Huntsman International LLC, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Robust Growth in the Apparel Market in Developing Economies

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Industrial Fabrics in North America

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Popularity of Bio-based Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Textile Colorant

5.1.2 Textile Auxiliary

5.1.3 Textile Finishing Chemical

5.1.4 Textile Polymer

5.1.5 Coating and Sizing Chemical

5.1.6 Flame Retardant

5.1.7 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Apparel

5.2.2 Home Furnishing

5.2.3 Automotive Textile

5.2.4 Industrial Textile

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archroma

6.4.2 Abitec Corporation

6.4.3 Achitex Minerva SpA

6.4.4 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

6.4.5 AkzoNobel NV

6.4.6 Berkshire Hathawy (Lubrizol Corporation)

6.4.7 Buckman Laboratories Inc.

6.4.8 Chemipol (Kothari Group)

6.4.9 Bayer AG

6.4.10 Dainichizeika Color & Chemicals Mfg Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Dow DuPont

6.4.12 Formosa Organic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Genesee Polymers Corporation

6.4.14 Huntsman Corporation

6.4.15 KC Chemical (M) Sdn Bhd

6.4.16 Kemira

6.4.17 Kiri Industries

6.4.18 K-Tech (India) Ltd

6.4.19 L N Chemical Industries

6.4.20 Lonsen

6.4.21 Omnova Solutions Inc.

6.4.22 Ultra Additives Munzing



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Smart Textiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hp1hnz



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

