Global Textile Coating Industry Outlook 2020-2025 with Profilings of BASF, Covestro, Clariant, Tanatex Chemicals, The Lubrizol Corp, Solvay, and Huntsman Corp

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile coating market is currently experiencing a stable growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.



Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for geotextiles across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, there is a widespread adoption of waterproof, premium quality and heat-resistant fabrics for the manufacturing of faux leather, packaging and sports clothing products.



Increasing industrial quality standards and requirements are further contributing to the adoption of textile coatings. Various technological innovations, including the development of advanced coating technologies, such as spray coating, nanoscale and plasma technologies, are also contributing to the market growth. These coatings provide anti-bacterial and self-healing properties to the polymers, which is resulting in the increasing utilization of the process across industries.



Other factors, including its extensive application for the manufacturing of home furnishings, medical equipment and agricultural products, along with significant growth in the textile industry, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF SE, Covestro AG, Clariant AG, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay, Huntsman Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global textile coating market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the coating method?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global textile coating market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Textile Coating Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Thermoplastics

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.1.2.2 Polyurethane

6.1.2.3 Acrylic

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Thermosets

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Natural Rubber

6.2.2.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Clothing

7.2 Transportation

7.3 Medical

7.4 Construction

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Dot Coating Technology

8.2 Full Surface Coating Technology



9 Market Breakup by Coating Method

9.1 Traditional

9.2 Evaporation

9.3 Sputtering

9.4 Plasma Spray

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



BASF SE

Covestro AG

Clariant AG

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay

Huntsman Corporation

