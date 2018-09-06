Global Textile Coatings (PVC, PU, Acrylics, SBR and Natural Rubber) Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Textile Coatings Market: by Type End-Use Industry - Forecast 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The segmentation of textile coating market can be done based on type such as PVC, PU, acrylics, SBR and natural rubber. The report is further segmented based on the end-user industry such as transportation, building & construction, protective clothing, industrial, medical, sports, agriculture and packaging.

Transportation section is anticipated to be the biggest market of material coatings because of developing interest for advanced fabrics for various applications. This predominance is anticipated to proceed because of the developing automotive industry globally. Textile coatings of PVC material are the major restraints for the textile coatings advertise. Few textile coating materials like isocyanides and PVC are considered as destructive and noxious for the human health and environment.

Asia-Pacific is dominated market for textile coatings followed by North America. China is the biggest consumer of textile coatings in the world. The interest for textile coatings is driven by the various industrial markets extending from building and construction, automotive and industrial among others. Industrial sector for textile coatings includes industries, for example, oil and gas and manufacturing among others.

Development in oil and gas and manufacturing industry will drive the textile coatings market. North America is relied upon to witness development in oil and gas and manufacturing industry because of the recent discoveries of shale gas and shale oil in the U.S.

