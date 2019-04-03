Global Textile Dyes Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Textile Dyes in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Anand International

- Archroma

- Atul Ltd.

- Big Sunshine International

- Day-Glo Color Corp.

- Huntsman International LLC





TEXTILE DYES MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Acid Dyes

Basic Dyes

Direct Dyes

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat (Indigo and Other Dyes)

Other Dyes

Azoic Dyes

Solvent Dyes

Fluorescent Dyes





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Textile Dyes: An Introductory Prelude

A Glimpse of Factors Driving and Restraining Industry Prospects

Future Prospects Remain Largely Favorable for Textile Dyes

Developing Regions to Spearhead Present & Future Growth

Table 1: World Textile Dyes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, Canada, Japan and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Developing Regions Account for over Half of World Textile Dyes Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand & Supply Scenario

Low Cost Regions Emerge as Primary Production Hubs

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success





3. MARKET DYNAMICS



Environmental Concerns Lead to Changes in Product Mix

Fashion Plays a Predominant Role

Textile Dyes for Nylon Textile Fibers to Witness Strong Demand

Growing Preference for Environment Friendly Natural Dyes

Natural Dyes Score Over Synthetic Dyes

Key Challenges Confronting Natural Textile Dye Industry

Innovative Research Initiatives Seek to Curb Limitations of Natural Dyes

Organic Dyes - In the Spotlight

Organic Pigments

Table 3: World Organic Color Pigments Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown by Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Organic Color Pigments Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown by Product Type - Diazzo, Mono azzo, Naphthol AS, Phthalocyanine, Polycyclic & Others, Red Lakes, and Other Azo Pigments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World Organic Color Pigments Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper, Pigmented Fibers, Plastics, Printing Inks, Textile Printing and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sulfur Dyes - Key Segment of Textile Dyes

Major Industry Changes Owing to New Regulations

Migration from Conventional Printing to Digital Printing

Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Dyes

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population

Table 6: World Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Retail Sprawl in the Thriving Urban Territories

Table 7: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Economic Scenario

Table 9: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2017-2019): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS



Bacterial Dyeing of Textiles - An Alternative to Synthetic Dyes?

Use of Liposome-based Technology in Dyeing Processes

Environment-Friendly Dyeing Auxiliaries Gain Significance

Digital Textile Printing Market: An Overview

Innovation in Ink Technology

Primary Growth Drivers

Future of Digital Textiles Market

Changes in Digital Printing Space

Green Chemistry to Lead Innovation

Select Eco-Friendly Re-tanning Agents

Select Eco-Friendly Fatliquors

Chrome-free Trend Inspires Innovation in Dyes

Water Pollution Concerns Diverts Focus on New Technologies

Latest Technologies Reduce Usage of Water, Chemical and Energy

Waterless Dyeing Technology Gains Focus

Limitations of Waterless Dyeing

Ultrasonic Technology - Garners Attention

Electrochemical Dyeing - Another Contender

Electrochemical Method based Vat Dyeing

Plasma Technology - To Play a Dominant Role





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



What is a Dye?

A Background

Nomenclature of Textile Dyes

Natural Dyes

Evolution of Natural Dyes

Types of Natural Dyes

Advantages and Disadvantages

Benefits and Limitations

Benefits of Natural Dyes

Limitations of Natural Dyes

Natural Dyestuffs Derived from Different Plant Sources

Natural Dye Materials

Calendula Officinalis

Juglans Regia L.

Quercus Ithaburensis

Punica Granatum

Sambucus Nigra

Tamarindus Indica

Extraction of Color Components from Natural Dye Source Materials

Extraction Methods

Aqueous Extraction Method

Non-aqueous or Other Solvent Assisted Extraction Methods

Alkali and Acid Assisted Extraction Method

Extraction through Other Methods

Synthetic Dyes

Acid Dyes

Basic Dyes

Direct Dyes

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Improvement in Wash Ability and Color Stability

Types of Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes (Indigo and Other Dyes)

Applications

Other Dyes

Azoic Dyes

Solvent Dyes

Fluorescent Dyes





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Asian Companies Enjoy Wider Footprint

Western Vendors Remain Buoyant

Vendors Rely on Innovative Strategies to Stay Competitive

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Anand International (India)

Archroma (Switzerland)

Atul Ltd. (India)

Big Sunshine International (Taiwan)

Day-Glo Color Corp. (USA)

Huntsman International LLC (USA)

Kiri Industries Limited (India)

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (USA)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

6.2 Product Introductions/Launches

Archroma Unveils Denisol® Pure Indigo 30

DyStar® Introduces Cadira Reactive/Disperse Continuous

Tejidos Royo Unveils Dry Indigo Waterless Dying Technology

Garmon Chemicals Launches New Line of Textile Dyes

Clariant Introduces Non-Staining Sunshine Yellow and Intense Red Dyes

DyStar® Rolls Out Cadira® Denim

YKK Develops ECO-DYE® Waterless Dyeing Process

Archroma Launches Clothes with Natural Dyes

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Archroma Fully Acquires M. Dohmen

Archroma Partners with Carlin in France

Absolute Denim Switches to Aniline-Free Indigo Dyeing

Organic Dyes & Pigments Acquires Assets of Premier Colors

Organic Dyes and Pigments Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Milliken Takes Over Keystone Aniline

SK Capital Reinvests in Archroma

Archroma and FIT Create First Archroma Color Center

Archroma Collaborates with G-Star RAW

Archroma Inks MoU with Mehran University in Pakistan

Huntsman Excludes Textile Effects Business from Venator Spin-Off

DyStar Wuxi Colours Obtains ISO14001: 2004 Certification

DayGlo Color Teams Up with Reebok

Stony Creek Colors to Expand Natural Textile Dyeing Capabilities

Texanlab Laboratories Opens Advanced Laboratory in Tirupur

Organic Dyes & Pigments Takes Over Eastern Color & Chemical





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acid Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for Acid Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Acid Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Basic Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Basic Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Basic Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Direct Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for Direct Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for Direct Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Disperse Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Historic Review for Disperse Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 14-Year Perspective for Disperse Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reactive Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Historic Review for Reactive Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World 14-Year Perspective for Reactive Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sulfur Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Sulfur Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Sulfur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vat Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Vat Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Vat Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Dyes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: A Major Consumer of Textile Dyes

Table 37: Pigments and Dyes Market in the US (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 41: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 44: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Japanese Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Unique Water Clean-up Technology Finds Potential in Textile Industry

EU Lays Down Legislation for Azoic Dyes

Impact of REACH Regulation

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 53: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: French Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: French 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 56: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: German Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: German 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 59: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Italian Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Local Dye and Pigment Manufacturing Industry Displays Sluggish Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: UK Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: UK 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 65: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Spanish Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 68: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Russian Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 71: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Core Market for Textile Dyes

Bright Prospects Ahead

Table 74: Percentage (%) Share of Asia-Pacific in Worldwide Textile Dyes Market (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China Continues to be the Dominant Consumer of Textile Dyes

Leading Manufacturer & Exporter of Dyestuffs Worldwide

Direct Dyes - Large Production but Little Variety

Chinese Dominance Affects Western Markets

12th Five-Year Plan Period: An Important Phase

Entering a Restructuring Phase

Rapid Promotion of Product Brands

Improved Innovative Ability

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Chinese Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Massive Textile Industry Delivers Robust Opportunities

Rising Demand for Quality Textiles Fuels Textile Chemicals Consumption

The Indian Dyestuff Industry - A Primer

Table 84: Indian Dyestuff Market by Dye Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, and Other Dyes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Domestic Manufacturing Set-Up

Table 85: Indian Pigments Market by Pigment Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Inorganic Pigments (Carbon Black, and Titanium Oxide), and Organic Pigments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Indian Dyes Market by End-Use Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for Food, Leather, Paper, Textiles, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Indian Organic Pigment Market by End-Use Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for Paint & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Textiles and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dyes & Dye Intermediaries Register Sustained Growth

Indian Dye Industry - Impact of Recession in Retrospect

Future Perspective of Indian Dyestuff Market

Visible Shift towards Natural Dyes and Resources

Indian Natural Dyes Market - Emerging Trends

Red Dye

Yellow Dye

Blue Dye

Black & Brown Colorants

Indian Brands Using Natural Dyes

Competitive Scenario

Export Scenario

Colorants Exports

Increasing Regulatory Trends - A Major Worrying Factor

Other Challenges & Issues

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Indian Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Thailand

Pakistan

Taiwan

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Latin American Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 100: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Brazilian Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.2 Rest of Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Argentina - Focus on Natural Textile Dyes

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes, Vat Dyes, and Other Dyes Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 140) The United States (9) Canada (1) Japan (5) Europe (30) - France (1) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (4) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (95)

