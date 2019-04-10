Global Textile Films Market 2018-2019 & 2023 by Type (Breathable and Non-breathable), Material (PE, PP, PU, Others), & Application (Hygiene, Medical, Sportswear, Protective Apparel)

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Films Market by Type (Breathable and Non-breathable), By Material (PE, PP, PU, Others), By Application (Hygiene, Medical, Sportswear, Protective Apparel), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textile films market size was USD 4,213.8 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% between 2018 and 2023.



Textile films are films used in clothing/apparel for providing a liquid barrier, but at the same time allowing moisture and vapor to pass through. They can be classified into breathable and non-breathable films. Breathable films are materials that allow the passage of vapor or moisture through their surface, while non-breathable films do not allow passage for either liquid or vapor. Textile films are used in the production of hygiene products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, medical products such as masks, gowns, and others, sportswear, and protective apparels.



This growth is attributed to the increased demand for textile films in manufacturing hygiene products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence diapers. RKW Group (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Berry Global (US), Mitsui Hygiene (Thailand), Arkema (France), SWM International (US), and Toray Industries (Japan) are some of the major players in the market.



These companies adopted the strategies of investment & expansion and merger & acquisition between 2015 and 2018 to maintain their position in the market. The key players are also investing heavily in R&D capabilities to develop new and value-based products that will improve the quality of textile films. The companies are majorly focusing on the strategy of investment & expansion to meet the growing demand for textile films.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Textile Films Market

4.2 Textile Films Market, By Material

4.3 Textile Films Market, By Application

4.4 Textile Films Market, By Type

4.5 Textile Films Market, By Region

4.6 APAC Textile Films Market, By Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Feminine and Child Hygiene

5.2.1.2 Increase in Aging Population

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Breathable Films for Premium Hygiene Products in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Limited Or Stagnant Growth in the Baby Diaper Market in Developed Countries and Declining Birth Rate

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Scope for Growth in Markets With Lower Penetration Rates

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Production of Cost-Effective Breathable Films

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness About Adult Incontinence Diapers

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Textile Films Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Breathable Films

6.2.1 Growth in the Use of Hygiene Products is Driving the Demand for Breathable Textile Films

6.3 Non-Breathable Films

6.3.1 Low Cost of Non-Breathable Films is A Major Driver for the Market



7 Textile Films Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyethylene (PE)

7.2.1 Easy Availability and Low Cost are the Governing Factors for the Pe-Based Textile Films Market

7.3 Polyurethane (PU)

7.3.1 Presence of High Mechanical Properties and the Ability to Create Better Liquid Barrier are the Advantages of PU-Based Textile Films

7.4 Polypropylene (PP)

7.4.1 Lightweight With Good Tear and Impact Strength, PP-Based Textile Films are Witnessing Growth

7.5 Others



8 Textile Films Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hygiene

8.2.1 Increasing Use of Hygiene Products in Emerging Economies is Driving the Textile Films Market in the Hygiene Segment

8.3 Medical

8.3.1 Growing Awareness About Proper Protection in Medical Institutions is Increasing the Demand for Textile Films

8.4 Sportswear

8.4.1 Athleisure Trend and Increasing Awareness About Leading A Healthy Lifestyle are Driving the Market

8.5 Protective Apparel

8.5.1 Construction Activities in Emerging Economies are Propelling the Market for Textile Films in the Protective Apparel Segment

8.6 Others



9 Textile Films Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.4.1 Berry Global

10.4.2 RKW Group

10.4.3 SWM International

10.4.4 Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand)

10.4.5 Covestro

10.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.5.1 Investment & Expansion

10.5.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.5.3 New Product Launch

10.5.4 Agreement & Collaboration



11 Company Profiles



11.1 Berry Global

11.2 RKW Group

11.3 Schweitzer-Mauduit International

11.4 Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

11.5 Covestro

11.6 Toray Industries

11.7 Arkema SA

11.8 American Polyfilm, Inc.

11.9 Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Co.

11.10 Fatra A.S.

11.11 Trioplast Industrier AB

11.12 Other Players

11.12.1 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.

11.12.2 Daika Kogyo

11.12.3 Sunplac Corporation

11.12.4 Napco National

11.12.5 Plastik Group

11.12.6 Felix Plastics

11.12.7 Skymark Packaging Ltd.

11.12.8 PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari

11.12.9 Tec Line Industries

11.12.10 Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited (PEPL)

11.12.11 Xpro India Ltd.

11.12.12 Agarwal Technoplast

11.12.13 Dot Specialty Films

11.12.14 Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC)

11.12.15 Polyzen, Inc.



