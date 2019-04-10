Global Textile Films Market 2018-2019 & 2023 by Type (Breathable and Non-breathable), Material (PE, PP, PU, Others), & Application (Hygiene, Medical, Sportswear, Protective Apparel)
DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Films Market by Type (Breathable and Non-breathable), By Material (PE, PP, PU, Others), By Application (Hygiene, Medical, Sportswear, Protective Apparel), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The textile films market size was USD 4,213.8 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% between 2018 and 2023.
Textile films are films used in clothing/apparel for providing a liquid barrier, but at the same time allowing moisture and vapor to pass through. They can be classified into breathable and non-breathable films. Breathable films are materials that allow the passage of vapor or moisture through their surface, while non-breathable films do not allow passage for either liquid or vapor. Textile films are used in the production of hygiene products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, medical products such as masks, gowns, and others, sportswear, and protective apparels.
This growth is attributed to the increased demand for textile films in manufacturing hygiene products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence diapers. RKW Group (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Berry Global (US), Mitsui Hygiene (Thailand), Arkema (France), SWM International (US), and Toray Industries (Japan) are some of the major players in the market.
These companies adopted the strategies of investment & expansion and merger & acquisition between 2015 and 2018 to maintain their position in the market. The key players are also investing heavily in R&D capabilities to develop new and value-based products that will improve the quality of textile films. The companies are majorly focusing on the strategy of investment & expansion to meet the growing demand for textile films.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Textile Films Market
4.2 Textile Films Market, By Material
4.3 Textile Films Market, By Application
4.4 Textile Films Market, By Type
4.5 Textile Films Market, By Region
4.6 APAC Textile Films Market, By Application and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Feminine and Child Hygiene
5.2.1.2 Increase in Aging Population
5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Breathable Films for Premium Hygiene Products in Developing Countries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
5.2.2.2 Limited Or Stagnant Growth in the Baby Diaper Market in Developed Countries and Declining Birth Rate
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Scope for Growth in Markets With Lower Penetration Rates
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Production of Cost-Effective Breathable Films
5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness About Adult Incontinence Diapers
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Textile Films Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Breathable Films
6.2.1 Growth in the Use of Hygiene Products is Driving the Demand for Breathable Textile Films
6.3 Non-Breathable Films
6.3.1 Low Cost of Non-Breathable Films is A Major Driver for the Market
7 Textile Films Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyethylene (PE)
7.2.1 Easy Availability and Low Cost are the Governing Factors for the Pe-Based Textile Films Market
7.3 Polyurethane (PU)
7.3.1 Presence of High Mechanical Properties and the Ability to Create Better Liquid Barrier are the Advantages of PU-Based Textile Films
7.4 Polypropylene (PP)
7.4.1 Lightweight With Good Tear and Impact Strength, PP-Based Textile Films are Witnessing Growth
7.5 Others
8 Textile Films Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hygiene
8.2.1 Increasing Use of Hygiene Products in Emerging Economies is Driving the Textile Films Market in the Hygiene Segment
8.3 Medical
8.3.1 Growing Awareness About Proper Protection in Medical Institutions is Increasing the Demand for Textile Films
8.4 Sportswear
8.4.1 Athleisure Trend and Increasing Awareness About Leading A Healthy Lifestyle are Driving the Market
8.5 Protective Apparel
8.5.1 Construction Activities in Emerging Economies are Propelling the Market for Textile Films in the Protective Apparel Segment
8.6 Others
9 Textile Films Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
10.2.1 Visionary Leaders
10.2.2 Innovators
10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
10.2.4 Emerging Companies
10.3 Competitive Benchmarking
10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
10.4 Market Ranking of Key Players
10.4.1 Berry Global
10.4.2 RKW Group
10.4.3 SWM International
10.4.4 Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand)
10.4.5 Covestro
10.5 Competitive Situation & Trends
10.5.1 Investment & Expansion
10.5.2 Merger & Acquisition
10.5.3 New Product Launch
10.5.4 Agreement & Collaboration
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Berry Global
11.2 RKW Group
11.3 Schweitzer-Mauduit International
11.4 Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
11.5 Covestro
11.6 Toray Industries
11.7 Arkema SA
11.8 American Polyfilm, Inc.
11.9 Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Co.
11.10 Fatra A.S.
11.11 Trioplast Industrier AB
11.12 Other Players
11.12.1 Rahil Foam Pvt. Ltd.
11.12.2 Daika Kogyo
11.12.3 Sunplac Corporation
11.12.4 Napco National
11.12.5 Plastik Group
11.12.6 Felix Plastics
11.12.7 Skymark Packaging Ltd.
11.12.8 PT. Asia Pacific Fortuna Sari
11.12.9 Tec Line Industries
11.12.10 Parasrampuria Engineering Private Limited (PEPL)
11.12.11 Xpro India Ltd.
11.12.12 Agarwal Technoplast
11.12.13 Dot Specialty Films
11.12.14 Swanson Plastics Corporation (SPC)
11.12.15 Polyzen, Inc.
