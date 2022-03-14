Global Textile Machinery Market Report 2022-2027 - Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to Benefit Textile Machinery Industry

Mar 14, 2022, 15:16 ET
DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Machinery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Textile Machinery Market to Reach 10.9 Million Units by 2027
The global market for Textile Machinery estimated at 5.9 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 10.9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Spinning Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach 8.8 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Texturizing Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
Textile Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to Benefit Textile Machinery Industry
- Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence
- Artificial Intelligence to Bring Improved Quality Control in Textiles & Apparel Sector
- Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market
- Sustainability Gains Prominence
- 3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay
- Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for Textile Machinery Market
- Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Circular Knitting Machines: An Overview
- Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery
- Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population
- Rapid Pace of Urbanization
- Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Technology Advancements Open New Growth Avenues
- Select Recent Product Developments/Innovations
- Trade Statistics
