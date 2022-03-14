Global Textile Machinery Market Report 2022-2027 - Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to Benefit Textile Machinery Industry

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Machinery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Textile Machinery Market to Reach 10.9 Million Units by 2027

The global market for Textile Machinery estimated at 5.9 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 10.9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Spinning Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach 8.8 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Texturizing Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

Textile Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit

COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile Machinery Industry

Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis

Textile Machinery: An Introduction

Types of Textile Machinery

Spinning Machinery

Draw Texturing Machines

Weaving Machinery

Fabric Knitting Machinery

Textile Finishing Machinery

Outlook

Regional Landscape

Asian Countries Continue to Drive Future Market Growth

China : The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market

: The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market World Textile Machinery Shipments

Spinning Machinery

Draw Texturing Machinery

Knitting Machinery

Weaving Machines

Overview of Textile Industry

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 193 Featured)

A.T.E. Enterprises Private Limited

Batliboi Ltd.

Benninger AG

Itema S.p.A.

Kirloskar Toyoda Textile Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

Mayer & Cie GmbH & Co. KG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Navis TubeTex

OC Oerlikon Management AG

Picanol Group

Rieter AG

Santoni S.p.A.

Saurer AG

Savio Macchine Tessili S.p.A.

TMT Machinery Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Trutzschler GmbH & Co. KG

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to Benefit Textile Machinery Industry

Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation & Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence to Bring Improved Quality Control in Textiles & Apparel Sector

Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market

Sustainability Gains Prominence

3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay

Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for Textile Machinery Market

Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to Market Growth

Circular Knitting Machines: An Overview

Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population

Rapid Pace of Urbanization

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Technology Advancements Open New Growth Avenues

Select Recent Product Developments/Innovations

Trade Statistics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 193

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6dztu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets