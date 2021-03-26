Global Textile Printing Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2024: Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized Clothing
Global production of printed textiles is projected to reach 36.8 billion square meters by 2024
The market driven by technology developments aimed at improving print speeds, design, and efficiency; effervescent adoption of digital printing technology; and improvements in dyeing techniques, and ink formulations. Few of the factors driving adoption of digital printing technology include energy and water efficiency; reduced chemical wastage; ability to print large designs; low CAPEX needs; and print flexibility.
Other major factors influencing growth in the market include migration towards sustainable textile printing practices using cleaner consumables such as urea and VOC free printing inks; use of more efficient printing processes; development of open system inkjet print heads that enable use of inks from multiple suppliers; and launch of lower priced printing equipment.
Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing market worldwide, led by factors such as emergence of low cost Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar, China, and Indonesia as preferred destinations for textile production; favorable government policies encouraging domestic textile industry growth and a parallel increase in production volume of printed textiles; and changing fashion trends and shifting consumer preference towards printed fabric away from dyed fabric.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Textile Sector Remains Adversely Impacted
- As Fashion Sector Slips on COVID-19 Ramp, More Challenges Ahead for Textiles Printing Industry
- COVID-19 Unwinds & Accelerates Disruptive Changes within Textile Printing Industry
- Digital Textile Printing Takes Wing in the Crisis Moment
- Accelerated Shift toward On-Demand Printing
- Water-based to Waterless Dyes
- Textile Printing: A Prelude
- Digital Textile Printing Vs Conventional Screen Printing
- Comparison of Different Parameters for Conventional and Digital Printing
- Outlook
- Rise in Adoption of Digital Printing
- Advantages of Digital Textile Printing
- Screen Printing: What Does the Future Hold?
- Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Factors Hampering Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 126 Featured):
- Agfa Graphics
- Brother Industries. Ltd.
- d.gen Inc.
- Electronics For Imaging Inc.
- Hollanders Printing Systems
- HP Development Company, L.P.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Limited
- Konica Minolta Inc.
- Kornit Digital Ltd.
- Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Mutoh Industries Ltd.
- OKI Data Infotech Corporation
- Roland DG Corporation
- Sensient Imaging Technologies S.A.
- SPGPrints B.V.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trends Influencing the Textile Printing Market
- Textile Printing Industry Strives to become more Sustainable
- Digital Printing Offers Short, Sustainable Production Runs
- High Resource Efficiency
- Eco-Friendly Printing Inks
- Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing: Exciting Opportunities
- Suitability of Reactive Inks for Digital Textile Printing
- 3D Software and Digital Textile Printing Innovations Revolutionize Fashion Sampling
- 3D and 4D Printing: Harbingers of New Design Trends
- Recent Notable Digital Textile Printing Innovations
- Technological Advancements Encourage Traditional Textile Manufacturers to Adopt Digital Textile Printing
- Select Recent Product Developments
- Demand Grows Significantly for On-Demand Digital Printing Platform
- Room for More Innovation in Digital Textile Printing Technologies
- High Speed Systems Transform Digital Printing Market
- Fashion Industry Stimulates Adoption of Wide Format Textile Printers
- Inkjet Textile Printing Market and Growth Opportunities
- Digital Textile Printing in Home Textiles Market Expands Opportunities
- Soft Signage: High-Growth Segment in Digital Textile Printing Market
- Furniture Market Offers Strong Growth Potential for Digital Printing
- Digital Printing, Artificial Intelligence and Personalized Clothing
- Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor
- Millennials: A Strong Influencing Demographic
- E-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver
- Through-Print Textile Printing : A Challenge for Digital Printers
- Textile Printing and Ad Campaigns Drive Demand for Large Format Printers
- Polyester: The Fabric of Choice for Digital Printing
- Popularity of Fabrics Used in Various Markets
- Assessing the Pros & Cons of DTF Printing & DTG Printing
- Ink Chemistries Holds Key in Textile Printing Growth
- Chemistry Requirements Encourage Development of Specialized Processing Equipment
- Shift towards Eco-Friendly Inks
- Green Printing Practices in Textile Printing
- Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population to Drive Demand
- Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Drive Demand for Textile Materials
- Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- CHINA
- Market Overview
- Digital Textile Printing Industry in China
- Market Analytics
- EUROPE
- Market Overview
- Digital Textile Printing Holds Strong Growth Potential
- Rise in Demand for Direct-to-Garment Printing
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- TURKEY
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- Market Overview
- Digital Textile Printing Gains Demand
- Market Analytics
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- Overview of Select Regional Markets
- Pakistan
- Bangladesh
- Market Analytics
- LATIN AMERICA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 147
