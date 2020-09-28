Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Preference for Precision Medicine is Driving Growth
DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Equipment (Immunoassay Analyzers), Consumables), Technology (Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS), Class of Drugs (Antibiotic Drugs, Bronchodilator Drugs), End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.
The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. Increased adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.
Consumables segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by product, in 2019
By product, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented as consumables and equipment. Of all these products, consumables accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the repeat purchases of kits and reagents and the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.
Immunoassays segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by technology, in 2019
By technology, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. Of all these products, immunoassays accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.
Antiepileptic drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by class of drugs in 2019
On the basis of class of drugs, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. The antiepileptic drug accounted for the largest share in 2019, due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.
Hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by end user in 2019
On the basis of end user, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial & private laboratories, and other end users. Of all these end-user segments, hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals and the rising incidences of chronic diseases.
North America will continue to dominate the therapeutic drug monitoring market during the forecast period
In 2019, North America was estimated to be the largest regional market for therapeutic drug monitoring, followed by Europe. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Class of Drug
4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Importance of TDM in Organ Transplant Procedures
5.2.1.2 Use of TDM Across Various Therapeutic Fields
5.2.1.3 Increasing Preference for Precision Medicine
5.2.1.4 Growing Focus on R&D Activities Related to Tdm
5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Capital Investments
5.2.2.2 Reluctance of Small Hospitals to Offer TDM Services
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption in the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Availability of Alternatives to Conventional Tdm
5.2.4.2 Operational Barriers Faced in Conducting TDM Tests
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market
6 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables
6.3 Equipment
6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers
6.3.1.1 High Efficiency of Immunoassay Analyzers Has Ensured End-User Demand
6.3.2 Chromatography & Ms Detectors
6.3.2.1 Technological Advancements Have Propelled the Growth of the Segment
6.3.3 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
6.3.3.1 Automation to Raise Preference for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
6.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market, by Product
7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Immunoassays
7.2.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays
7.2.1.1 Rapid Detection Time and Good Specificity Support the Growth of the Segment
7.2.2 Fluorescence Immunoassays
7.2.2.1 High Operability and Better Sensitivity of Fias to Drive Market Growth
7.2.3 Colorimetric Immunoassays
7.2.3.1 Demand for Colorimetric Immunoassays to Decline Due to the Rising Preference for Advanced Equipment
7.2.4 Radioimmunoassays
7.2.4.1 High Sensitivity in Drug Detection Applications Supports the Market for Radioimmunoassays
7.2.5 Other Immunoassays
7.3 Chromatography-Ms
7.3.1 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
7.3.1.1 High Accuracy Supports Demand for Lc-Ms
7.3.2 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
7.3.2.1 Drawbacks of Gc-Ms Challenge Market Growth
8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Class of Drug
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Antiepileptic Drugs
8.2.1 High Complexity and Heterogeneity of Epilepsy to Drive the Growth of the Segment
8.3 Antiarrhythmic Drugs
8.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Heart Disorders to Support Segment Growth
8.4 Immunosuppressant Drugs
8.4.1 Immunosuppressant Demand Has Risen Due to An Increase in Organ Transplantation Procedures
8.5 Antibiotic Drugs
8.5.1 Technological Advancements to Propel the Demand for Antibiotic Drug Monitoring
8.6 Bronchodilator Drugs
8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Will Ensure Demand for Bronchodilator Drug Monitoring
8.7 Psychoactive Drugs
8.7.1 Rising Cases of Mental Illness to Drive Market Growth
8.8 Other Drugs
8.9 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market, by Class of Drug
9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospital Laboratories
9.2.1 Hospital Labs Hold the Largest Share of the End-User Market
9.3 Commercial & Private Laboratories
9.3.1 Extensive Test Menus of Commercial & Private Labs Support Demand for Their Services
9.4 Other End-users
9.5 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market, by End-user
10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
10.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the TDM Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Product Approvals
11.3.2 Product Launches
11.3.3 Agreements
11.3.4 Expansions
11.3.5 Acquisitions
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)
11.4.1 Stars
11.4.2 Emerging Leaders
11.4.3 Pervasive Companies
11.4.4 Participants
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Abbott Laboratories
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
12.4 Siemens Healthineers
12.5 Danaher Corporation
12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.7 Biomerieux
12.8 Theradiag
12.9 Grifols
12.10 Bhlmann Laboratories
12.11 Sekisui Medical
12.12 Randox Laboratories
12.13 Diasystem Scandinavia
12.14 Cambridge Life Sciences
12.15 Ark Diagnostics
12.16 Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals
12.17 Exagen
12.18 R-Biopharm
12.19 Apdia Group
12.20 Biotez Berlin Buch
12.21 Eagle Biosciences
12.22 Jasem Laboratory Systems and Solutions
12.23 Aalto Scientific
12.24 Immundiagnostik
12.25 Utak
13 Adjacent Markets
14 Appendix
