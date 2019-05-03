Global Therapeutic Laser Market Projected to Reach US$165.769 billion by 2024

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Therapeutic Laser Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global therapeutic laser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% to reach US$165.769 billion by 2024, from US$104.361 billion in 2018. The demand for therapeutic laser is growing due to the rising cancer incidences worldwide, growing number of surgeries, and growing awareness regarding self-care and self-management. Also, the rising disposable income, growing healthcare expenditure and decrease in the length of hospital stays will emanate the growth of the global therapeutic laser market in the forecast period and beyond. However, expensive laser treatments make it unaffordable for a wide patient group which may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Furthermore, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Therapeutic Laser Market by Therapy

5.1. Carbon Dioxide Laser

5.2. Yag (Yttrium Aluminum Garnet) Laser

5.3. Pulsed Dye Laser

5.4. Argon Laser

5.5. Low Level Laser Therapy (Lllt)



6. Global Therapeutic Laser Market by Application

6.1. Lasik Or Laser Eye Surgery

6.2. Teeth Whitening

6.3. Cosmetic Scar, Tattoo Or Wrinkle Removal

6.4. Tumor Removal

6.5. Others



7. Global Therapeutic Laser Market by Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. BTL

9.2. Erchonia Corporation

9.3. Theralase Technologies Inc.

9.4. Cutting Edge Laser Technologies

9.5. Bioflex Laser Therapy

9.6. Valon Lasers Oy

9.7. El.En. Group

9.8. Lynton Lasers Ltd.

9.9. Fotona D.O.O.

9.10. Capillus, Llc



