Global Thermal Ceramics Market Outlook Report 2018 & 2019-2027
Nov 28, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Ceramics - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermal Ceramics market accounted for $3.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
Growing Need for Energy Savings and rapid infrastructural development in emerging economies are the key factors driving market growth. however, the environmental concerns related to refractories may restrain the market growth.
Thermal ceramics are high-temperature-resistant ceramics, which is widely used in industrial purposes. It is used for the manufacturing of fibre products, microporous insulation, insulating firebricks, in monolithic refractories, heat shields. Thermal ceramic materials reduce heat loss across different manufacturing processes. They are widely used for thermal insulation purposes.
By Type, Ceramic Fibers segment is likely to have a huge demand across the global. Lightweight and low-density, which make them suitable for high-temperature applications that require low thermal mass.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high economic growth, and rapid development of end-use industries will continue to drive the product demand in this region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Temperature Range
5.1 Introduction
5.2 650-1,000C
5.3 1,000-1,400C
5.4 1,400-1,600C
6 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Insulating Firebricks
6.2.1 Acidic Refractory Bricks
6.2.2 Basic Refractory Bricks
6.2.3 Neutral Refractory Bricks
6.3 Ceramic Fibers
6.3.1 Polycrystalline Ceramic Fibers
6.3.2 Vitreous Alumina-Silica Ceramic Fiber
6.3.2.1 Refractory Ceramic Fibers (RCF)
6.3.3 Low Bio-Persistent Ceramic Fibers
7 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Alumina Ceramics
7.3 Silicon Carbide
7.4 Silicon Nitride
7.5 Ferric Ceramics
7.6 Ferrite Ceramics
7.7 Zirconate Ceramics
7.8 Titanate Ceramics
8 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Felts
8.3 Blankets
8.4 Bulk Fibers
8.5 Boards
8.6 Paper
8.7 Vacuum-Formed or Cast Shapes
8.8 Textiles
9 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manufacturing
9.2.1 Automotive
9.2.2 Glass
9.2.3 Cement
9.2.4 Other Manufacturing
8.2.4.1 Ceramics
9.3 Medical
9.4 Chemical & Petrochemical
9.5 Power Generation
9.6 Mining & Metal Processing
9.6.1 Aluminum
9.6.2 Iron & Steel
9.6.3 Other Mining & Metal Processing
9.7 Electrical and Electronics
9.8 Other End Users
10 Global Thermal Ceramics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Morgan Advanced Materials
12.2 3M
12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
12.4 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials
12.5 Yeso Insulating Products
12.6 Promat International
12.7 Rath Inc.
12.8 Ibiden
12.9 Bnz Materials Inc.
12.10 Unifrax
12.11 RHI Magnesita N.V.
12.12 PYROTEK
12.13 Isolite Insulating Products
12.14 Skamol A/S
12.15 ZIRCAR Ceramics, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8isde
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article