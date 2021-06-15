Global Thermal Imaging Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Suangsi Infrared, Axis Communications and FLIR Commercial Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Imaging Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermal imaging market is forecasted to grow at CAGR of 9%.



Thermal imaging is a method of using infrared radiation and thermal energy to gather information about objects, in order to formulate images of them, even in low visibility environments. It's a type of technology that has built up a broad range of uses over the years. Decades ago, application of thermal imaging technology was highly restricted to defense and military, however, with advancements in technology it is finding new applications in threat detection, veterinary and residential & commercial security. This, in turn, is boosting growth of the thermal imaging market across the globe. Additionally, rising spending by defense and military, especially in developing regions, on up gradation of existing arms is increasing the uptake of thermal imaging technology in the sector. Further, integration of thermal imaging technology in electronic devices is support growth of the market. However, budgetary cuts by defense in developed region are impeding the adoption of thermal imaging cameras. As a result, growth of the thermal imaging market in few developed countries is expected below.



Thermal imaging is based on the science of infrared energy which is emitted from all objects. This energy from an object is also referred to as the "heat"& the quantity of radiation emitted tends to be equal to the overall heat of the object. Thermal cameras or thermal imagers are devices comprised of a sensitive heat sensor with the capacity to pick up minute differences in temperature.In general, thermal images are gray scale with white representing heat, black representing colder regions. However, newer models of thermal imaging cameras actually add colour to the images they produce, in order to help users better identify distinct objects more clearly using colours such as orange, blue, yellow, red and purple. As a result thermal technology is easy to use, cost efficient & easily available across the globe.



Emerging technology in Defense sector



Tracing the origins of thermal imaging, it's believed to have the beginnings in the Korean War, used for military purposes such as scouting and night combat missions. The use of thermal imaging has expanded far and wide, across different disciplines and for a variety of practical applications. Thermal imaging is a boon to the armed forces such as army, navy and airforce because of its day night working capability and ability to perform well in all weather conditions. They are also being employed in civil aviation for health monitoring of aircrafts.



Uncooled technology accounted for large share



There is a wide requirement of low cost lightweight thermal imaging sensors for both military and civilian applications. In Europe these requirements are met by systems called as large uncooled ferroelectric detector arrays offering accurate performance levels. These requirements were also met by cryogenically cooled systems which were highly expensive however they have more accuracy. The performance of uncooled technology & cooled technology are diverse due to environment factors.



Thermal imaging a boon in Covid-19 crisis



Thermal imaging systems measurethe surface skin temperature accurately without being physically close to the person being evaluated. Thermal imaging systems have been used by several countries during pandemic to reduce the spread of disease, by recognizing the temperature. The FDA has issued the Enforcement Policy for Telethermographic Systems during the Coronavirus Disease in 2019 as "Public Health Emergency" guidance to expand the availability of thermal imaging systems and mitigate thermometer shortages during the public health emergency. Thermal imaging systems measured inaccurate temperature results in case of measuring multiple people at the same time. The accuracy of these systems depends on careful set up and operation, as well as proper preparation of the person being evaluated.



Regional Analysis



North America has various applications of thermal imaging technology, in manufacturing industries, construction industry, commercial buildings, defense sectors, medical & health care sectors. Followed by Europe & Asia pacific in various applications, as defense services, pest management, transportation & so on. To ensure safety many countries have application of thermal imaging in health care industry.



Key players



Key players in this segment include Suangsi Infrared, Axis communications, FLIR Commercial Systems, LYNRED, DJI Gmbh, Greentel, SONY Europe, Iluminar, Sesys Ltd, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd. The major manufacturing of Thermal imaging is enhanced by Europe.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the Thermal Imaging market?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

Who are the key players in the Thermal Imaging market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Global Thermal Imaging Market Analysis

3.1. Global Thermal Imaging Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.6. Major Strategies Adopted



4. Global Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis



5. Global Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis



6. Global Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Comparative Analysis



7. Global Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Comparative Analysis



8. North America Thermal Imaging Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

8.1. North America Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

8.2. North America Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

8.3. North America Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

8.4. North America Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



9. Europe Thermal Imaging Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

9.1. Europe Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

9.2. Europe Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

9.3. Europe Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

9.4. Europe Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



10. Asia Pacific Thermal Imaging Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

10.1. Asia Pacific Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

10.2. Asia Pacific Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

10.3. Asia Pacific Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

10.4. Asia Pacific Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



11. Rest of World Thermal Imaging Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

11.1. Rest of World Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

11.2. Rest of World Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

11.3. Rest of World Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

11.4. Rest of World Thermal Imaging Market Revenue, By Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



12. Company Profile

12.1. FLIR System

12.2. BAE Systems Inc.

12.3. Axis Communications AB

12.4. Danaher Corporation

12.5. DRS Technologies Inc.

12.6. Raytheon Company

12.7. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

12.8. Testo AG

12.9. Honeywell International, Inc.

12.10. Fluke Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jz9e9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

