Global Thermal Management Technology Market Analysis 2022-2026 Featuring 3M, Gentherm, Honeywell International, Alcoa Corp., Altair Engineering, and HENKEL AG & CO

This report examines how the thermal management technologies market is changing and how it has evolved.

This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.



Thermal management technology is used to maintain the temperature of a system. All electronic devices and circuitry require thermal management to improve reliability and minimize early failure. During a no energy exchange process, the temperature output equals the power input. A variety of thermal management materials are used in electronic applications to effectively dissipate heat. These materials help components conduct heat efficiently.



Development in the electronics industry has culminated in a surge in power densities, resulting in smaller, smarter products. As a result, thermal management technologies have become more and more necessary to safeguard product performance and reliability by reducing the heat generated by the devices.

The trend in electronic packaging has been to improve the performance of products while reducing their size. This has resulted in a significant increase in power consumption and a need for effective thermal management.



The demand for thermal management techniques and frameworks is growing in many industries, including medical, automotive, aviation, and renewable energy. For example, both larger and smaller devices being used in medical therapy and research means an increasing the demand for thermal management arrangements and frameworks in the healthcare industry.



In this report, the global market for thermal management technologies has been segmented based on product type, device, application, and geography. By product type, the thermal management technologies market has been categorized into hardware, software, services, substrate, and thermal interface materials.

The technology discussion concentrates on trends that will develop more significantly during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers' strategies in the market. A survey of recent U.S. thermal management patents that are pending and profiles of a selection of the leading thermal management suppliers are also included.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global thermal management technologies market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, device type, and geographical region

Identification of the promising new thermal management products, technologies and solutions with greatest commercial potential

Discussion of the current market dynamics (DROs), competitive scenario, R&D activities, supplier landscape, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Country specific data and market value analysis for the United States , Canada , Mexico , Germany , U.K, France , Japan , China , India , and South Korea , among others

, , , , U.K, , , , , and , among others Insight into recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Latest information on key M&A deals, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and product launches within the marketplace

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M , Gentherm, Honeywell International Inc., Alcoa Corp., Altair Engineering Inc., and HENKEL AG & CO KGAA

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Importance of Thermal Management

Power Dissipation

Environmental and Regulatory Factors

Effective Thermal Design for Electronic Systems

Concept Development

Detailed Design

Hardware Testing

Other Developments

Packaging Designed for Thermal Performance

Thermal Test Dies

Thermal Sensing Technologies

New Manufacturing Processes

Rapid Prototyping and Fast Delivery of Final Product

Thermal Management of Outdoor Enclosures

Portable Device

Light-Emitting Diodes

Data Centers

High-Performance Computing

High-Performance Embedded Computers

Types of Thermal Management Products

Hardware

Software

Interfaces

Substrates

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Thermal Management Technologies

Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Recently Granted Patents

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

Hardware

Main Types of Thermal Management Hardware

Software

Main Types of Thermal Management Software

Developments in Thermal Management Software

Thermal Management Interface Materials (Tims)

Main Types of Thermal Interface Products

Technology Trends in Thermal Interface Materials

Substrates

Main Types of Thermal Substrates

Services

Main Types of Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Data Centers

Automotive

Industrial/Military Electronics

Healthcare Products

Renewable Energy

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device

Introduction

Convection Cooling Devices

Conduction Cooling Devices

Hybrid Cooling Devices

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Total Global Value by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Key Product Launches and Developments

Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Key Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Thermal Management Solution Providers

3M

Gentherm

Honeywell International Inc.

Laird Technologies Inc.

Thermal Management Hardware Providers

Alcoa Corp.

Asetek Inc.

Aavid Thermalloy

Comair Rotron

Cool Innovations

Coolit Systems

Cps Technologies Corp.

Dynatron Corp.

Motivair Corp.

Thermal Management Software Providers

Altair Engineering Inc.

Ansys Inc.

Daat Research Corp.

Degree Controls Inc.

Hexagon Ab

Netzsch-Geratebau GmbH

Thermal Management Interface Material Providers

Ai Technology

Ametek Inc.

Chomerics (Division of Parker Hannifin )

) Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

Lord Corp.

Master Bond Inc.

Thermal Management Substrate Providers

Amkor Technology

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Materion Corp.

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Ose

Stats Chippac Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jfqhb



